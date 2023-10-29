The Vikings beat the Packers handily on Sunday, securing a third straight victory to improve to 4-4. They may have lost anyway, however, with quarterback Kirk Cousins reportedly suffering a torn Achilles in the fourth quarter. Cousins was carted off after receiving medical attention, leaving rookie backup Jaren Hall to take over under center.

Hall fared well enough in the waning minutes to solidify Minnesota's Week 8 win, but with Cousins facing a long recovery, Vikings fans could be getting to know the replacement a lot better in the ensuing months. Who is the guy, exactly?

The 25-year-old Hall was born and raised in Utah, where he attended BYU, initially as the backup to current Jets QB Zach Wilson. After barely seeing the field for his first three seasons, he went 8-2 as the starter in 2021, then posted even better numbers (31 touchdowns, six interceptions) in 2022, finishing with 52 TDs and just 11 INTs, along with 800 rushing yards, in his college career.

Hall, who also played baseball at BYU, was drafted in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) by the Vikings this spring.

Here was CBS Sports' scouting report on the QB ahead of the 2023 draft:

Jaren Hall is a smooth athlete at the QB spot with natural arm talent and quality ball placement. ... His arm strength is good, not great, and he wasn't pressured often in college. He has some scrambling skill but (is) not a designed-run type at the next level. He has a smaller frame, but he will check most team's height boxes. His pocket presence and coverage reading need improvement.

While Hall "lacks a true standout trait as a passer" and "doesn't have loads of experience dealing with pressure," he's a "smooth athlete" with two years of "quality production as a starter." CBS Sports' pro comparison for Hall was Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.

Hall made the Vikings' 53-man roster as the No. 3 QB behind Cousins and veteran backup Nick Mullens, but the latter is expected to be sidelined until at least Week 10 with a back injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this month.