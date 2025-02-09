Kendrick Lamar, a 22-time Grammy winner, will take the Super Bowl LIX halftime stage on Sunday evening at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

The NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music announced the news ahead before the start of the season, with a video on social media. Here is a look at Kendrick Lamar telling us all where we can meet him when the big game rolls around.

"I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59 will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship no round twos let's get it," Lamar said. "I won't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. ... Wear your best dress too, even if you're watching from home."

Just a few weeks ahead of the Super Bowl, R&B singer and songwriter SZA was announced as the special guest. The two are embarking on a tour together this spring and have collaborated on numerous songs, including Oscar nominated "All the Stars." They also worked together on "luther," "30 for 30," "gloria," "Doves In The Wind" and "Babylon."

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said, via Variety, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

This is the second time Lamar will be taking the Super Bowl stage. He also made an appearance in 2022 alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. This will be SZA's first time on the this stage.

Lamar has the third-most Grammy wins (57 nominations, 22 wins) by a rapper, has 29 BET Hip Hop Awards, the most by any artist, and was listed as one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.

Lamar's most recent hit is "Not Like Us," a diss track about rapper Drake. His other hits include m.A.A.d. city, HUMBLE., Poetic Justice, Freedom and Like That.

The Superdome is undergoing $500 million in renovations ahead of their big hosting gig, including new escalators, bathrooms and walkways. New Orleans was originally awarded the 2024 Super Bowl, but when the season expanded to 17 games, the timing conflicted with Mardi Gras celebrations and they were instead given the 2025 championship.

This will mark the 11th Super Bowl in New Orleans. The most recent Super Bowl in this city, in 2013, featured Beyonce and Destiny's Child as the halftime show performers. U2, The Blues Brothers, James Brown, ZZ Top, Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas, are among those who have performed Super Bowl halftime shows in New Orleans.