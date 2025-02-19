The Philadelphia Eagles braced for the possibility of Kellen Moore leaving as offensive coordinator after one season, and that's exactly what happened, with Moore becoming the head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. The move meant that Jalen Hurts would have his 12th different play-caller in 10 seasons since graduating high school and sixth in six seasons since joining Philadelphia.

With Moore off to New Orleans, the Eagles found another offensive coordinator in passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who received strong consideration from the Eagles throughout the process. Patullo was the top candidate inside the organization, especially since quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is reportedly following Moore to New Orleans to be its offensive coordinator.

Who is Kevin Patullo?

Patullo was most recently the passing game coordinator for the Eagles, hired in that role by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in his first year on the job (2021). He came over with Sirianni from the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, serving as a wide receivers coach and pass-game specialist. Patullo is Sirianni's right-hand man on the coaching staff as well.

"There were definitely some similarities between the two of us, and there are some differences too," Patullo said at the Super Bowl media availability. "That's what makes this work. We do see it a little bit differently, but we always come to the same common ground. It's kind of been fun. We've challenged each other and pushed each other as coaches to kind of continue to grow.

"It's very unique because it's hard to say you're going to be with the same guy for that long with two different teams. It's been special."

What did Patullo learn from Moore?

Patullo had his similar role from 2023, even though Moore was the offensive coordinator. He was still the passing game coordinator as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the most efficient quarterback since the bye week (Week 5), having just two interceptions in 15 games (including playoffs).

Even in Moore's offense, Patullo worked with Moore and learned the ins-and-outs of his system. Moore was the Eagles' play-caller in 2024, a role Patullo will have if he's promoted to offensive coordinator.

"I think the biggest thing really when you look at Kellen, what's been fascinating is being here and when he was with the Cowboys knowing what he did there," Patullo said. "Watching Kellen go through that as well and his ideas and how to kind of merge offenses and merge things and take what he knew and what we knew and stuff he knew from Dallas and the Chargers and what was in place there and kind of merge it has been very unique.

"I think that's where things are going with the league now. There's a lot of coaches that are crossing over and having to piece things together so watching him do that has been very special. I've been a front seat to that and been with three different coordinators now and I've helped all three of them in different ways so I've definitely learned a lot from Kellen."

Patullo and Moore were heavily involved in the game plan on Fridays, along with the play-calling strategies and the change in flow of the game. Both coaches were attached at the hip in 2024, making Patullo a more natural choice if the Eagles keep a basis of Moore's offense.

"We're teaching each other new things back and forth and formulating new ideas and philosophies," Patullo said. "I think it was a lot of fun. I've learned so much from him and I think vice versa. When you look back at the offseason and just going through the process. What we did that was successful here and what he's done. Just teaching it back and forth and finding new ideas and new trends in the league. It's been very special.

"Like him and I have really come together in a short time, just to come together on an offense's philosophies and how the game gets called and how he's set up the game and how we want to do it. It's been very unique. I have not been in this situation before and it's been pretty cool."

Patullo was passed over before

Patullo was passed over in favor of Brian Johnson in 2023 and Moore in 2024, when the Eagles wanted to hire someone from outside the organization as Sirianni handed the reins of his offense over to someone else.

He got the call this time.

"Whatever happens, happens," Patullo said. "When I got into coaching, I knew that was my path, and it would take on its own course, and I've been in multiple roles as I've gone on. It will work itself out."