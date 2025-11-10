The New York Giants fired coach Brian Daboll on Monday, following a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 10. It marked the fourth time this season the Giants blew a double-digit lead, and the loss knocked New York down to 2-8 -- bad enough for last place in the NFC East. Daboll went 20-40-1 during his four seasons as lead man. Now, the Giants will again take a spin on the coaching carousel.

With Daboll out, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will take over as interim coach. Kafka was hired away from the Kansas City Chiefs when Daboll landed the Giants job in 2022. This offensive-minded duo got off to a hot start by going 9-7-1 and winning a playoff game in their first season together, but the Giants then regressed from that point for multiple reasons.

Who is Mike Kafka, and what has the 38-year-old former quarterback been through in his career? Let's take a look at the man who is auditioning to be the Giants' new lead man.

A Chicago kid

It's ironic that a loss to the Bears ultimately led to a promotion for Kafka, as he was born in the "Windy City," went to St. Rita on the Southwest Side and played his college football at Northwestern.

As a senior, Kafka was statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, as he completed 319 of 492 passes (64.8%) for 3,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In the 2010 Outback Bowl vs. Auburn, which the Wildcats lost in overtime, 38-35, Kafka completed 47 of 78 passes for 532 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and rushed 20 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. There are no typos in that statline, Kafka actually attempted 78 passes and scored five touchdowns with five turnovers. His 4,265 career passing yards still rank No. 11 in Northwestern history.

A fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles

Kafka was selected by the Eagles with the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was the fifth quarterback taken behind Sam Bradford, Tim Tebow, Jimmy Clausen and Colt McCoy. Philly is where Kafka became acquainted with Andy Reid. As a rookie, he was the third quarterback behind Michael Vick and Kevin Kolb.

Brian Daboll fired: Giants coaching candidates, plus one big name already ruled out Tyler Sullivan

Kafka appeared in just four NFL games with zero starts for the Eagles, all of which came in his second NFL season, and completed 11 of 16 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions. After being released in 2012, Kafka had brief stops with several different organizations, such as the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings before turning his attention to coaching in 2016.

Kafka the coach

Kafka returned to Northwestern to begin his coaching career as an offensive grad assistant, but after just one year, coach Reid came calling to bring Kafka on as an offensive quality control coach with the Chiefs.

Kafka then began to work his way up the ladder, serving as Kansas City's quarterbacks coach for three seasons, and added on the title of passing game coordinator for his final two years in Kansas City. With the Chiefs, Kafka saw one of the best quarterbacks of all time develop in Patrick Mahomes, and won Super Bowl LIV, which was the first of this new Chiefs' dynasty.

Head coach in waiting?

Despite Daboll being a former offensive play-caller with the Buffalo Bills, Kafka shared play-calling duties during his four seasons in New York. Daboll actually announced that Kafka would be the play caller for the 2025 season.

Naturally what the Giants have accomplished -- or failed to accomplish during Kafka's time in New York is not impressive, but that hasn't stopped Kafka from receiving head coach interest. Over the past few years, Kafka has interviewed for several head coaching jobs, including with the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Just this past cycle, Kafka interviewed for the New Orleans Saints and Bears' head coaching jobs, and was selected to be a head coach for the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Kafka will likely continue to receive head coach interest moving forward, and the next eight weeks will be his most important job interview yet. The "Kafka era" kicks off this Sunday, when the Giants host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at MefLife Stadium.