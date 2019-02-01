Who is playing in Super Bowl 2019? Rams vs. Patriots starters, rosters, key players you should know
Here's who New England and Los Angeles will be starting in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday
The cities of Boston and Los Angeles have a long history of squaring off with championships on the line, most recently with the Red Sox beating the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. But this is the first time the two will meet with a Super Bowl title in play. And both had to deliver dramatic wins in the previous round just to make it to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
The conference title games were historic, as both went overtime, and the two teams left standing are the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. On one side, we've got new-school stars from the West Coast -- hotshot coach Sean McVay, California quarterback Jared Goff and possibly the NFL's best running back Todd Gurley. On the other, we've got old-school champs from the East Coast -- everyone's favorite villains in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who have conquered Father Time over and over again to secure their ninth career Super Bowl appearance.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices. As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players:
Los Angeles Rams
At the center of the offense for much of an MVP-caliber season, Todd Gurley was curiously limited in the Rams' NFC Championship win over the Saints, taking just four carries and spending almost the entire third quarter on the sideline. That was despite a 115-yard outing in the Divisional Round. Even so, quarterback Jared Goff probably remains the most vital to Sean McVay's offense, overcoming a shaky start to lead L.A. back in the Superdome and outplay Drew Brees down the stretch.
In addition to Goff and Gurley, here's the rest of the Rams' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:
Offensive starters
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Todd Gurley
WR: Brandin Cooks
WR: Robert Woods
WR: Josh Reynolds
TE: Tyler Higbee
LT: Andrew Whitworth
LG: Rodger Saffold
C: John Sullivan
RG: Austin Blythe
RT: Rob Havenstein
Defensive starters
LE: Michael Brockers
NT: Ndamukong Suh
RE: Aaron Donald
OLB: Samson Ebukam
ILB: Mark Barron
ILB: Cory Littleton
CB: Marcus Peters
CB: Aqib Talib
CB: Nickell Robey-Coleman
FS: Lamarcus Joyner
SS: John Johnson III
Specialists
K: Greg Zuerlein
P: Johnny Hekker
KR: JoJo Natson
PR: JoJo Natson
Key offensive reserves
QB: Sean Mannion
RB: C.J. Anderson
TE: Gerald Everett
OL: Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen
Key defensive reserves
DE: John Franklin-Myers, Tanzel Smart
DT: Ethan Westbrooks, Sebastian Joseph-Day
LB: Dante Fowler Jr., Ramik Wilson, Matt Longacre
CB: Sam Shields
New England Patriots
There's no one more famous -- or polarizing -- than the Patriots' signal-caller, Tom Brady. Controversies have kept the Patriots' critics alive for years, but that hasn't stopped the 41-year-old all-star from racking up title after title. Going for ring No. 6 after a runner-up finish against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady has already rewritten the record books and enters this year's culminating showcase with a familiar supporting cast -- one that's starred Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski for years.
Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:
Offensive starters
QB: Tom Brady
RB: Sony Michel
WR: Julian Edelman
WR: Chris Hogan
WR: Phillip Dorsett
TE: Rob Gronkowski
LT: Trent Brown
LG: Joe Thuney
C: David Andrews
RG: Shaq Mason
RT: Marcus Cannon
Defensive starters
LE: Trey Flowers
DT: Lawrence Guy
DT: Malcom Brown
RE: Deatrich Wise Jr.
OLB: Kyle Van Noy
MLB: Elandon Roberts
OLB: Dont'a Hightower
CB: Jason McCourty
CB: Stephon Gilmore
FS: Devin McCourty
SS: Patrick Chung
Specialists
K: Stephen Gostkowski
P: Ryan Allen
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson
PR: Julian Edelman
Key offensive reserves
QB: Brian Hoyer
RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, James Develin
WR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater
TE: Dwayne Allen
OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras
Key defensive reserves
DE: Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis
DT: Danny Shelton
LB: Brandon King, John Simon, Nicholas Grigsby
CB: Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson
S: Duron Harmon
