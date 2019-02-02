Who is playing in Super Bowl 2019: Starters, key players, time, TV channel, live stream for Patriots vs. Rams

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls and are looking for their sixth on Sunday. Several players on the Patriots will be looking for their third ring after beating the Seahawks in 2015 and the Falcons in 2017. If they win, they'll join several other Patriots from 2002-05 with three Super Bowl rings. Only one player was a part of both title stretches for the Patriots, and it just happens to be the guy who's widely considered the greatest quarterback to ever play, Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

In order to get that sixth ring, Brady and his team will have to get past the upstart Rams, a team that heading nowhere in 2016 before hiring the youngest coach ever in Sean McVay. Two years later, the Rams are in the Super Bowl and looking like they have the potential to one day been seen as a dynasty of their own. Taking the first step on that path means beating the Goliath of the NFL: Bill Belichick's Patriots.

As we prepare for this year's fight for the Lombardi Trophy, here's a rundown of each team's rosters, starters and key players.

Los Angeles Rams

At the center of the offense for much of an MVP-caliber season, Todd Gurley was curiously limited in the Rams' NFC Championship win over the Saints, taking just four carries and spending almost the entire third quarter on the sideline. That was despite a 115-yard outing in the Divisional Round. Even so, quarterback Jared Goff probably remains the most vital to Sean McVay's offense, overcoming a shaky start to lead L.A. back in the Superdome and outplay Drew Brees down the stretch.

In addition to Goff and Gurley, here's the rest of the Rams' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offensive starters

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Todd Gurley

WR: Brandin Cooks

WR: Robert Woods

WR: Josh Reynolds

TE: Tyler Higbee

LT: Andrew Whitworth

LG: Rodger Saffold

C: John Sullivan

RG: Austin Blythe

RT: Rob Havenstein

Defensive starters

LE: Michael Brockers

NT: Ndamukong Suh

RE: Aaron Donald

OLB: Samson Ebukam

ILB: Mark Barron

ILB: Cory Littleton

CB: Marcus Peters

CB: Aqib Talib

CB: Nickell Robey-Coleman

FS: Lamarcus Joyner

SS: John Johnson III

Specialists

K: Greg Zuerlein

P: Johnny Hekker

KR: JoJo Natson

PR: JoJo Natson

Key offensive reserves

QB: Sean Mannion

RB: C.J. Anderson

TE: Gerald Everett

OL: Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen

Key defensive reserves

DE: John Franklin-Myers, Tanzel Smart

DT: Ethan Westbrooks, Sebastian Joseph-Day

LB: Dante Fowler Jr., Ramik Wilson, Matt Longacre

CB: Sam Shields

New England Patriots

There's no one more famous -- or polarizing -- than the Patriots' signal-caller, Tom Brady. Controversies have kept the Patriots' critics alive for years, but that hasn't stopped the 41-year-old all-star from racking up title after title. Going for ring No. 6 after a runner-up finish against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady has already rewritten the record books and enters this year's culminating showcase with a familiar supporting cast -- one that's starred Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski for years.

Here's the rest of the Patriots' starting lineup on both sides of the ball, as well as key backups and other players who have seen action in the postseason:

Offensive starters

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Sony Michel

WR: Julian Edelman

WR: Chris Hogan

WR: Phillip Dorsett

TE: Rob Gronkowski

LT: Trent Brown

LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon

Defensive starters

LE: Trey Flowers

DT: Lawrence Guy

DT: Malcom Brown

RE: Deatrich Wise Jr.

OLB: Kyle Van Noy

MLB: Elandon Roberts

OLB: Dont'a Hightower

CB: Jason McCourty

CB: Stephon Gilmore

FS: Devin McCourty

SS: Patrick Chung

Specialists

K: Stephen Gostkowski

P: Ryan Allen

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson

PR: Julian Edelman

Key offensive reserves

QB: Brian Hoyer

RB: James White, Rex Burkhead, James Develin

WR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater

TE: Dwayne Allen

OL: LaAdrian Waddle, Ted Karras

Key defensive reserves

DE: Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis

DT: Danny Shelton

LB: Brandon King, John Simon, Nicholas Grigsby

CB: Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson

S: Duron Harmon