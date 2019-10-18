Who is Russell Wilson most similar to? Ravens defensive coordinator compares Seahawks star to Stephen Curry
Wilson has also compared himself to Curry this season
Watching Russell Wilson work is a thrilling experience. He's damn near impossible for defenses to get ahold of, what with his propensity for avoiding hits inside the pocket, scrambling to buy time, and making plays with both his arm and his legs. Wilson is in the midst of the best season of his career, leading the NFL in touchdown rate, interception rate, yards per attempt, passer rating, fourth-quarter comebacks, and game-winning drives while emerging as the MVP frontrunner six weeks into the season.
This coming weekend Wilson is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who have a pretty good idea of what it's like to face an electric, mobile quarterback like Wilson. Multiple Ravens have compared the playing styles of Jackson and Wilson this week, but Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has a different comparison point for what it's like to go up against Wilson.
"It's sort of like playing against Steph Curry in basketball, if you will," Martindale said, per NBC Sports Washington. "You can pick him half court and he's going to try to drive by you or you can slack off and he's going to pull up and hit a three."
Someone else who has made the Wilson-Curry comparison recently: Russell Wilson!
"I think about Steph Curry and how he shoots a basketball -- that's how I want to throw a football, you know," Wilson said, per the Seattle Times. "Put it on the money. Make some crazy throws. Make some crazy plays."
There's really just not much you can do as a defense when a quarterback can make throws like that, just like there's not much you can do when a shooter is able to pull up from 40 feet out to hit a game-winner.
If the Ravens are going to secure a win on Sunday, they'll have to hold Wilson to a very un-Curry-like performance, which nobody's been able to do so far. The Baltimore pass defense has been worse than expected this season, but perhaps they can turn things around.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Medical expert details Mahomes' injury
An orthopedic knee surgeon offers a look at what Mahomes is up against, and the Chiefs are...
-
Brinson's Week 7 picks: PHI, TEN roll
Let's take a look at Will Brinson's best bets against the spread for Week 7 of the NFL season
-
Bengals fans beg Johnson to return
Do the Bengals have any old Chad Johnson jerseys?
-
Cardinals GM: We're not trading Peterson
The cornerback just returned to the Cardinals after serving a six-game suspension to start...
-
Cordy Glenn suspended by Bengals
The Bengals and their starting left tackle appear to have serious issues they need to work...
-
Broncos defense struggles against backup
The Broncos' previously stifling defense made Matt Moore look like a top-tier backup
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help