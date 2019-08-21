Who is to really blame for making the Odell Beckham Jr. trade to the Browns personal, are OBJ's comments since out of line
Danny Kannel and Raja Bell discuss the upcoming season for the Browns
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't been shy about discussing his messy breakup with the New York Giants, and in a recent interview, the Cleveland Browns receiver says on his trade wasn't a business move for New York. "This was personal. They thought they sent me out here to die."
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell disagree on Odell Beckham Jr.'s statements about the Giants, with Kanell saying he went a little to far and Bell defending the wide receiver asking, "If someone poses the question to you are you not suppose to address the question?"
Kanell adds it is time for OBJ to answer with a simple "I got traded, let's move on," to dodge the question and any drama that follows.
The conversation then leads to a debate over whether this was a personal move or not by the Giants, and which party made it personal. Both hosts believe it was more than just a football move but Kanell puts that on OBJ, while Bell feels these things often have more to to with that happens on the field, and that is fine to say.
Beckham's comments are unnecessary fuel to the fire according to Kanell who thinks Cleveland will not fare as well as many think they will this year. "This Browns team I think is gonna implode this season," he said. "I can't stand this team. They're becoming unlikable."
