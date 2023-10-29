Tyrod Taylor got a third consecutive start for the Giants on Sunday. But the veteran quarterback exited Week 8 early, forced to the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. With regular starter Daniel Jones already sidelined with a neck injury, that brought rookie Tommy DeVito under center for the Giants against the Jets.

Who is DeVito, exactly?

The rookie QB is an area native, growing up in New Jersey, and originally joined the Giants after going undrafted in April.

The 25-year-old spent his first five college seasons at Syracuse, making 18 starts from 2017-2021, after considering offers from other notable programs like Boston College, Rutgers, Maryland and Temple. He then transferred to Illinois as a redshirt senior. He posted career numbers for the Fighting Illini in 2022, guiding an 8-5 record with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and another six scores on the ground. His best marks came in more of a run-first offense but convinced New York to pursue him as a free agent.

DeVito was waived as part of final roster cuts in August, with Taylor entering 2023 as the only other QB behind Jones on the Giants' 53-man roster. But he was immediately re-signed to the practice squad and later elevated during Jones' absence against the Commanders in Week 7. DeVito was once again promoted to the game-day roster this Saturday to back up Taylor.

Practice-squad players can only be elevated on a single-game basis three different times during the season, but they can be promoted permanently. Jones has now missed three games while battling his neck injury.