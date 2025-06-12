While seemingly everyone is speculating over whom the Steelers will acquire to replace George Pickens, receivers coach Zach Azzanni feels that Pittsburgh's new No. 2 receiver opposite DK Metcalf is already in the building.

Pittsburgh may still acquire a veteran pass-catcher sometime between now and the start of the regular season, but until that happens, the Steelers' No. 2 receiver spot is pretty much a done deal.

"I think that '2' spot is all Calvin's right now," Azzanni said, referring to fourth-year wideout Calvin Austin III, per the Tribune-Review.

A 2022 fourth-round pick, Austin missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during training camp. That injury appeared to reinforce a narrative that the the 5-foot-9, 162-pound Austin may not be big enough to handle the physicality of the NFL.

Austin squashed that narrative over the past two seasons, however. In 2023, he appeared in every game and caught the game-winning touchdown pass in an early season win over the Raiders. Last season, Austin earned eight starts while setting career-highs with 36 receptions, 548 yards and four touchdowns. He also didn't miss a game for a second straight year.

The small but speedy Austin is the complete opposite of the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf, who spoke during Pittsburgh's minicamp about the team's decision to trade Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I would've loved to play with George Pickens," Metcalf said, per PennLive. "Being here, just to see how he was as a teammate, just to see what I could learn from him. It was a decision the team made and it was out of my hands."

Instead of playing with him, Metcalf has essentially been asked to replace Pickens. Like Pickens was last year, Metcalf will surely be the focus of opposing secondaries this season. And, like Pickens, Metcalf will still undoubtedly make his fair share of plays. But unless some of his teammates step up, it'll be a challenging season for the two-time Pro Bowler.

That's where Austin and the rest of the Steelers' receiving corps (including tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward) come into play. It'll be up to them to help free things up for Metcalf and a running game led by veteran Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson.

The Steelers are reportedly trying to add another playmaker to the offense. They recently brought wideout Gabe Davis in for a visit and reportedly made calls inquiring about Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. It's clear that the Steelers want to maximize their talent at the skill positions in an effort to give new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers the best opportunity to succeed.

But if the Steelers don't add anyone between now and Week 1, Azzanni feels strongly that Pittsburgh's receiving room as it is currently constructe is more than capable. Along with Metcalf and Austin, the Steelers' receiving corps also includes second-year wideout Roman Wilson (who has reportedly looked good during minicamp after missing his entire rookie season with an injury) and veteran Robert Woods.

"Everyone's downplaying (and) underplaying our group right now," Azzanni said. "I love it that way."