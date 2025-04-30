The Cleveland Browns will host the most intriguing quarterback competition this offseason. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss time in 2025 after re-injuring his Achilles, which forced the Browns front office to add potential replacements this offseason, and general manager Andrew Berry has collected quite an interesting group

The Browns brought back veteran Joe Flacco, who won NFL Comeback Player of the Year with the franchise in 2023, traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, and then drafted two quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It actually marked the first time an NFL team had selected two straight quarterbacks in the first five rounds since 1971.

Cleveland now has four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, and you can assume it will not carry four healthy quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. So, who will be QB1 for the Browns in 2025? FanDuel Sportsbook has actually listed odds for this competition, with Flacco being favored to lead Kevin Stefanski's offense onto the field in Week 1. (Keep in mind this prop will not be listed in every state.)

Browns starting QB odds for Week 1

Player Odds Joe Flacco +116 Kenny Pickett +220 Shedeur Sanders +370 Dillon Gabriel +830

One could understand why Flacco and Pickett are the favorites to start Week 1, but the interesting tidbit here is that Sanders' odds are much, much shorter Gabriel's.

The Browns selected the Oregon product with the No. 94 overall pick. While he was a Heisman finalist last season and accounted for 189 total touchdowns, which ranks most in FBS history, Gabriel is 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds and doesn't possess the kind of NFL arm teams are after. Taking him at No. 94 overall was a confusing selection, and then taking the very next quarterback in Sanders at No. 144 overall was even more confusing.

Sanders fell to the fifth round due to external factors, but he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season after completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's no lock to make the final roster, either, but there was a reason he was viewed as a top-three quarterback in this class.

FanDuel has the Browns listed at -200 to finish in last place in the AFC North. Vegas clearly does not view this team as a contender regardless of who starts at quarterback.