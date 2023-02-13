The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in a thrilling game. Historically, the defending Super Bowl champs open the next season at home on Thursday night for their banner ceremony. It is not yet known who they will face to kick off next season, but it is safe to say they will get to do it at home, celebrating their third championship.

Next season, the Chiefs home games are against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. We do not know who their first game will be against, but there are some great options for the league to choose from.

I ranked the possible matchups to dissect which matchup would be best:

9. Chiefs vs. Bears

The Bears ended the 2022 season with the worst record in the league and will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Justin Fields showed his potential last season, despite the team struggles. It would be interesting to see how he holds up to the Chiefs defense and how closely his offense could keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs.

8. Chiefs vs. Lions

The Lions were one of the best of the mediocre teams last season and bounced back to finish over .500 after a 1-6 start. They had a lot of hype surrounding them towards the end of the season, especially when they defeated Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs. They could make a splash next season, and how they match up to a top team would say a lot about their future. The two teams last played in September of 2019, with K.C. winning 34-30.

7. Chiefs vs. Dolphins

This matchup is not an obvious exciting choice, but does have some appeal. It is an AFC showdown, and with so many unknowns about the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa given his two documented concussions this season, it could have some interesting storylines. It would also be a reunion between Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his old team and head coach. The Chiefs and Dolphins last played in December 2020, with Kansas City winning, 33-27. The Chiefs are 15-13 all-time in the regular season against the Dolphins.

6. Chiefs vs. Raiders

This could be an interesting game considering how many questions there are surrounding the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr is set to be released after he told the team he would not accept any trade. Tom Brady was one quarterback rumored as a potential replacement, but he announced his retirement this offseason.

5. Chiefs vs. Broncos

Here is another divisional option, one looking to make some serious growth in the offseason. The Broncos were one of the bigger disappointments of the 2022 season, not nearly living up to their preseason hype. Quarterback Russell Wilson struggled, but with a new coach in Super Bowl champion Sean Payton, they are expected to improve from last season's 5-12 record. Even with their struggles last year, the games against the Chiefs were close, losing 27-24 and 34-28, so if they are able to make some changes this season, it could put them over the edge to win at least one divisional matchup against K.C. next season.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

4. Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not at the level of a Mahomes, Allen or Burrow, but he is in the next tier and is a player on the rise. Herbert does not nearly have the resume that Mahomes does, but could still go toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl MVP and make it a riveting game. During the 2022 season, both Chiefs-Chargers games were determined by three points, and with so many close losses in his career, Herbert getting a statement win against the defending champs would be massive for him. Considering this is a divisional game, it would be a decent choice to start the season with.

3. Chiefs vs. Bills

This is another solid contender for the first game, given the projection of these two teams next season. It is also another game that could have playoff implications, considering they were the two top seeds this past year and are both expected to excel next season. A Mahomes vs. Josh Allen matchup would certainly be a can't miss game. The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 24-20, when the two teams faced each other in October.

2. Chiefs vs. Bengals

This game is a very close second and could arguably switch spots with the top spot. Since the Chiefs and Bengals are once again projected to be two of the top teams in the AFC, playoff seeding could come down to the winner of this matchup. The Bengals traveled to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship this season and left with a loss, so they would be looking for revenge. AFC Championship rematches are exciting, especially with two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Mahomes and Joe Burrow facing off.

1. Chiefs vs. Eagles

I'm giving the Super Bowl rematch the top spot here. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a show during the Super Bowl, so seeing those two compete again would be a treat. The opportunity to look back on the championship and see how each team evolved in the offseason would be exciting heading into the game. The Eagles would come out looking to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LVII.