The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are the top two favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2020, and they'd probably be favored to win the next couple, as well, just based off the promise of their youth, particularly at quarterback. Beyond those two AFC heavyweights, however, which teams are most poised to dominate in the long term? The NFL could see a big contingent of future Hall of Fame QBs -- from Aaron Rodgers to Ben Roethlisberger to Tom Brady to Drew Brees -- hang up the cleats in the next few years, so which franchises are best positioned to take up their mantles and reign supreme over the next decade or so?

The Pick Six NFL Podcast crew tackled that question on Monday's mailbag episode (listen below and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness) and while Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson were in agreement on K.C. and Baltimore serving as "locks" atop the list, the rest of their forecasts were different.

Wilson's top pick for domination between 2020-2030 outside of the Chiefs and Ravens? The Arizona Cardinals. While the NFC West competitors haven't made the playoffs in four straight years, Wilson is all over their nucleus.

"I think Kyler Murray gets red hot, Kliff Kingsbury's the real deal, and they have a lot of offensive weapons," he explained.

Brinson liked a different NFC West team to own the next decade.

"For five years, I would take the Seahawks," he said. "But I think we're sort of sleeping on Jimmy Garoppolo and what he could do this year (with the 49ers). He basically lost a year in that system, and they went 13-3. Kyle Shanahan, if he wins a Super Bowl, he could be the best coach in football."

Over in the AFC, Wilson targeted the NFL's most famous recent dynasty as another candidate for success.

"Here's my dark-horse team: The New England Patriots. They have no quarterback right now, (but) they're going to get a quarterback in this (2021) draft, and that team is going to be really good five years from now."

Brinson, meanwhile, highlighted the team that last beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl as maybe the next-best candidate to dominate the decade in the NFC.

"If the Cowboys weren't morons and (had) locked up Dak Prescott, I would include them," he said. "Over the next decade, I'm feeling more comfortable with the Eagles -- Carson Wentz, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson -- an underrated coach. I'll take the Eagles instead there."