Maxx Crosby set the barometer for contract extensions around the NFL, as he became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league when he signed his three-year, $106.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this week. The $35.5 million average annual salary changed the game for pass rushers and non-quarterbacks everywhere.

The Raiders got Crosby's deal done at $91.5 million guaranteed, which other non-quarterbacks will be salivating over as they negotiate their own extensions. This is the time of year when extensions get done, as teams try to set the market before it resets again.

The Philadelphia Eagles are notorious for doing this. When A.J. Brown signed his three-year, $96 million deal last April, his $33 million average annual salary trailed only Nick Bosa for the highest amongst non-quarterbacks. Brown is now fifth, as several players in the top-10 of average annual salaries amongst non-quarterbacks signed extensions in the past year. This is why the Raiders wanted to get theirs done with Crosby as early as possible.

The market will continue to reset this offseason, and every other offseason going forward. These are some notable players (no matter the position) set to receive extensions over the next several months.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Whenever Ja'Marr Chase gets his contract extension from the Bengals, he'll set the mark for the highest contract by a non-quarterback. Chase is set to be the league's first $40 million-per-year non-quarterback, beating the barometer that Crosby just set. Chase won the receiver triple crown last season, leading the league in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). And he just turned 25 years old.

The long-awaited contract extension for Micah Parsons is coming, as he'll be the highest-paid pass rusher in the league when he signs. Parsons has recorded double-digit sacks in all four of his seasons, including 12.0 in 13 games in 2024. Parsons will be 26 years old in May and is currently under his fifth-year option. That extension should be coming soon.

Micah Parsons on the Eagles? A.J. Brown on the wild possibility: 'I think Micah wanna be an Eagle' Jeff Kerr

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3864 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

The next quarterback to get an extension will be Brock Purdy, but how much is the 49ers quarterback worth? Purdy has the highest yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (104.9) in NFL history (minimum 1,000 attempts), but is just 10-11 when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle or Brandon Aiyuk don't play. How much Purdy makes will be interesting, especially since nine quarterbacks currently make more than $50 million a year.

One of the best players in the 2022 draft class, Aidan Hutchinson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract (the Lions can pick up his fifth-year option this offseason). Hutchinson was well on his way towards winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors before suffering a season-ending broken tibia and fibula (had 7.5 sacks in five games). He also led the league in pressures (45) and quarterback hits (17) prior to the injury. It will be interesting if he or Parsons gets their extension done first.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

The Bengals have franchise-tagged Tee Higgins for the second consecutive year, giving him a $26.2 million salary for next season. Higgins should be making more than that and could get $30+ million a year from Cincinnati. If Higgins hit free agency, he would have cleared $30+ million easily given the wide receiver market. Higgins was ninth in receiving yards per game (75.9) and second in receiving touchdowns per game (0.8) last season.

The Bengals have given Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, but a contract extension is imminent for one of the game's best pass rushers. Hendrickson has 70.5 sacks over the past five years (third in the NFL) and is coming off consecutive seasons with 17.5 sacks -- while leading the NFL last year. Hendrickson is getting paid, even at 30 years old.

Whatever happens with Myles Garrett and the Browns will come to fruition, but the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is set for a pay raise. Garrett is the first player in NFL history with 14+ sacks in four consecutive seasons and has 102.5 sacks before turning 30 -- the third-most in NFL history. Garrett is making $25 million a year, but is due for a pay bump. He may get it with a new team.

Myles Garrett trade rumors: Eagles GM Howie Roseman looking to make 'big swing' for star Browns pass rusher Jeff Kerr

T.J. Watt was once the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, making an average of $28 million a year. The Steelers star and future Hall of Famer has outperformed that deal, as he has the most sacks in the NFL over the past five seasons (73.5). Leading the NFL in sacks three times, Watt had just 11.5 in 2024 but led the NFL in forced fumbles with six. Just 30 years old, there are still a few more good years left in Watt's career.