Money is a common talking point in the NFL. Just look at some of the biggest headlines of the 2025 offseason: Micah Parsons remains embroiled in a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, Trey Hendrickson is finally on the trade block after unsuccessful efforts to get a new deal from the Cincinnati Bengals, and Terry McLaurin may or may not suit up for the Washington Commanders as he seeks a hefty pay raise.

Meanwhile, plenty of others have been richly compensated for their stardom: Ja'Marr Chase landed a record deal from Bengals brass early this offseason, James Cook secured a top 10 running back deal after a hold-in at Buffalo Bills training camp, and Rashawn Slater cashed in with a lucrative extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's only natural to wonder who's next. Because that's often how it works with NFL contracts: Once one player reshapes the market, a few more are waiting in line to do the same. Some of these up-and-comers still have years to go before they can actually put pen to paper on a long-term extension, but we'd bet they'll be in the mix to become the highest paid at their respective positions once eligible:

Note: Positional average annual values (AAVs) courtesy of Over the Cap.

QB: Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 Signed Through: 2027 | Current Top QB AAV: $60 million View Profile

He's only one year into his NFL career, but Daniels already profiles as one of the transcendent talents at the quarterback position. It wasn't just that he was visually smooth and dynamic as a dual threat as a rookie; he also showed no signs of panic while dragging Washington to the doorstep of a Super Bowl. What's not to like?

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top RB AAV: $20.6 million View Profile

Not every running back can command top dollar these days, but the ones who do possess multipurpose explosiveness. Gibbs has it in spades. Yes, he's split touches with David Montgomery to start his career. But few backs can match his sheer electricity in open space. He quietly approached 2,000 yards from scrimmage in Year 2.

Are we jumping the gun with a second-year player here? It's hard to see what Thomas did as a rookie -- inside a messy Jaguars offense, no less -- and think that's the case. Travis Hunter's arrival might only expand his opportunities. He's a big-bodied big-play artist, and the Jags' new regime seems bold enough to eventually pay up.

TE: Brock Bowers, Raiders

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 Signed Through: 2027 | Current Top TE AAV: $19.1 million View Profile

One year after Sam LaPorta had an instant impact as the Lions' top tight end, Bowers followed suit with an even more prolific rookie campaign in Las Vegas. This is an aging position with vets like George Kittle and Travis Kelce pacing the market. Bowers already represents the future, fresh off a rookie-record 112 catches for the Raiders.

OL: Tyler Smith, Cowboys

Tyler Smith DAL • OT • #73 Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top OG AAV: $23.5 million View Profile

After three seasons on the interior in Dallas, Smith is already a two-time Pro Bowl guard, widely considered one of the best blockers in the game. Jerry Jones may operate on his own time, but he rarely lets his homegrown stars leave town. Whether he stays at left guard or shifts elsewhere, the Tulsa product is a clear Cowboys cornerstone.

DL: Jalen Carter, Eagles

Jalen Carter PHI • DT • #98 Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top DL AAV: $31.75 million View Profile

The Eagles are a forward-thinking group, so one reason they shed salary following Super Bowl LIX domination may have been to clear future space for a massive Carter extension. The 2023 first-round pick emerged as the tenacious headliner of their title-winning defensive front down the stretch of Year 2. And he's yet to hit his prime.

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

Aidan Hutchinson DET • DE • #97 Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top EDGE AAV: $41 million View Profile

There are a few quality candidates at pass rusher, including recent NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winners Jared Verse and Will Anderson Jr. But Hutchinson is arguably an even bigger brand as the face of the Lions defense. He's coming off a big 2024 injury, but when healthy, his relentless rush has been one of the game's best.

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Packers

Edgerrin Cooper GB • LB • #56 Signed Through: 2027 | Current Top LB AAV: $21 million View Profile

Off-ball linebackers aren't always heralded as difference-makers these days, but Cooper was all over the field as a rookie, racking up 13 tackles for loss and three takeaways despite only officially starting four games. He registers as maybe the most dangerous building block of the Packers defense, and there's still plenty of room for growth.

Christian Gonzalez NE • CB Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top CB AAV: $30.1 million View Profile

Becoming the NFL's next top-paid cover man will require Gonzalez to stay healthy; he missed all but four games as a rookie and has nursed a hamstring issue all summer. He's also got unteachable tools, which were on display in an All-Pro 2024 campaign. Playing under Mike Vrabel should theoretically only boost his long-term stock.

Kyle Hamilton BAL • SAF • #14 Signed Through: 2026 | Current Top S AAV: $21.25 million View Profile

He'll earn a cool $18.6 million under a fifth-year option in 2025, but Hamilton could make a case for a lot more as maybe the rangiest, most versatile player at his position. A Swiss Army knife for both Mike Macdonald and Zach Orr in Baltimore, he's also been durable, missing just two games since becoming a full-time starter in 2023.