Whether you're watching for the game, the players, the commercials, the celebrity appearances or the many performances, every year the Super Bowl has something to offer for everyone. It's not just the action while the game clock is running that brings the excitement of the night, there are multiple pregame performances as well as a highly anticipated halftime show performance that will bring the energy of New Orleans through the screen.

Rapper and 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show and will be joined by R&B singer and songwriter SZA. While SZA is the only special guest announced so far, there could be more surprises to come. This is Lamar's second time on the halftime show stage, but it's his first time headlining and SZA's first time ever performing at a Super Bowl.

Before those two (and potentially others) take the stage 30 minutes into the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there will be multiple performances ahead of kickoff.

Here's a look at everyone performing on Super Bowl Sunday:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Halftime show

Lamar and SZA, both Grammy winning artists and two of the biggest artists in their genres right now, will take the halftime show stage on Sunday.

The two have collaborated on many hits, including on Oscar nominated "All the Stars," "luther," "30 for 30," "gloria," "Doves In The Wind" and "Babylon." Lamar recently released his album "GNX," which features SZA in two songs and SZA has Lamar on her new album "Lana."

The halftime show will be produced by DPS, while Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be the executive producers. Matt Maxey will perform the halftime show in American Sign Language (ASL).

Jon Batiste: National anthem

Five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste will take the field at Cesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl LIX to perform the national anthem. The New Orleans native is a singer, songwriter and composer with a lengthy resume that includes an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award as well as a BAFTA Film Award.

Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" in ASL.

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle: "America the Beautiful"

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who are both New Orleans natives, will be collaborating in their performance of "America the Beautiful." They are aiming to capture the culture of the city with their rendition of the song.

Trombone Shorty is a Grammy Award-winning musician and producer who combines funk, soul, R&B and rock in his projects. Daigle is a two-time Grammy winner with pop and Christian hits.

Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "America the Beautiful" in ASL.

Ledisi: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as the Black national anthem, will be performed by 15-time Grammy nominee Ledisi. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has been performed ahead of the Super Bowl for the last three years.

Otis Jones IV will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in ASL.

Where to watch Super Bowl performances

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

