The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX Sunday evening -- a rematch of Super Bowl LVII -- but before the action begins, there will be some pre-game performances to kick off the biggest night in football.

Five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste will be performing the national anthem ahead of the game at Caesars Superdome. The singer, songwriter and composer is a New Orleans native and a 22-time Grammy nominee.

He co-composed the score for the Pixar animated film Soul, earning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award and a BAFTA Film Award for his work. He composed the score for the Saturday Night, arranging the score live on-set while the critically acclaimed project was filming. Batiste also composed the score for his documentary American Symphony, which is nominated for two Grammys.

His latest release debuted as the No. 1 Classical album, a reimagining of Beethoven's most famous works titled Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1).

"We're honored to work with this year's pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state," Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, said. "The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year's performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember."

Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language (ASL).

Where to watch Super Bowl 59 pregame performance

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6 p.m. ET (approximate)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

National anthem: Jon Batiste