Super Bowl LIX is set as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Sunday evening.
A lot is on the line for both teams. Philadelphia is hoping to win its second Lombardi Trophy while avenging its three-point loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs will become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City would also join the 1970s Steelers as the only teams to win four Super Bowls over a six-year span.
This year's Super Bowl is not devoid of star power. In fact, you could argue that this is one of the most star-studded Super Bowls ever, and that's not even factoring in Taylor Swift's likely presence.
Let's take a look at each team's roster, starting with the AFC champs.
Kansas City Chiefs
|No.
|Player
|1
|Xavier Worthy, WR
|2
Joshua Williams, CB
|5
Hollywood Brown, WR
|6
|Bryan Cook, S
|7
|8
DeAndre Hopkins, WR
|9
|10
Isiah Pacheco, RB
|11
Carson Wentz, QB
|13
|14
|Matt Araiza
|15
Patrick Mahomes, QB
|20
Justin Reid, S
|21
|Jaden Hicks, DB
|22
Trent McDuffie, CB
|22
|23
Drue Tranquill, LB
|27
|Chamarri Conner, DB
|29
|Kareem Hunt, RB
|30
|Chris Roland-Wallace, CB
|32
Nick Bolton, LB
|34
Samaje Perine, RB
|35
Jaylen Watson, CB
|39
|Keith Taylor, CB
|41
James Winchester, LS
|42
Carson Steele, FB
|44
|Cam Jones, LB
|51
Michael Danna, DE
|52
|53
|BJ Thompson, DE
|54
Leo Chenal, LB
|55
|Joshua Uche, LB
|56
George Karlaftis, DE
|60
Hunter Nourzad, OL
|61
|C.J. Hanson, OL
|62
Joe Thuney, OL
|64
|Wanya Morris, OL
|65
Trey Smith, OL
|66
Mike Caliendo, OL
|69
|Mike Pennel, DT
|70
|D.J. Humphries, T
|74
|Jawaan Taylor, T
|75
|Ethan Driskell, OT
|76
|Kingsley Suamataia, T
|81
Nikko Remigio, WR
|83
Noah Gray, TE
|84
Justin Watson, WR
|87
Travis Kelce, TE
|88
|Peyton Hendershot, TE
|90
|Charles Omenihu, DE
|91
|Derrick Nnadi, DT
|94
Malik Herring, DE
|95
Chris Jones, DT
|97
|98
|Tershawn Wharton, DT
By virtue of their AFC Championship game win over the Bills, the Chiefs are the first back-to-back champion to make it back to the Super Bowl. Similar to many of their games this season, the Chiefs found a way to beat a Bills team that appeared to have them on the ropes.
They may not be a dominant team, but the Chiefs simply continue to win. A big reason why has been the continued stellar play of Patrick Mahomes and a defense that finished fourth in the league in fewest points allowed during the regular season. The Chiefs also seldom beat themselves; they've committed just three turnovers over their last 11 games.
Philadelphia Eagles
|No.
|Player
0
Bryce Huff, DE
1
Jalen Hurts, QB
2
Darius Slay, CB
3
Nolan Smith Jr., OLB
4
Jake Elliott, K
6
DeVonta Smith, WR
7
Kenny Pickett, QB
8
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S
10
Braden Mann, P
11
A.J. Brown, WR
14
Kenneth Gainwell, RB
16
Tanner Mckee, QB
19
Josh Sweat, OLB
21
Sydney Brown, S
22
Kelee Ringo, CB
23
Eli Ricks, CB
26
Saquon Barkley, RB
27
Quinyon Mitchell, CB
28
Will Shipley, RB
29
Avonte Maddox, CB
32
33
Cooper DeJean, DB
34
Isaiah Rodgers, CB
36
38
Lewis Cine, DB
42
Oren Burks, LB
49
Rick Lovato, LS
51
Cam Jurgens, C/G
53
Zack Baun, LB
54
56
Tyler Steen, OL
58
Jalyx Hunt, OLB
59
Thomas Booker IV, DT
61
Nick Gates, OL
64
Brett Toth, T/G
65
Lane Johnson, T
68
69
72
Darian Kinnard, T/G
74
Fred Johnson, T
77
Mekhi Becton, G/T
79
80
Parris Campbell, WR
81
Grant Calcaterra, TE
82
Ainias Smith, WR
83
Jahan Dotson, WR
84
E.J. Jenkins, TE
88
Dallas Goedert, TE
89
Johnny Wilson, WR
90
Jordan Davis, DT
93
Milton Williams, DT
97
Moro Ojomo, DT
|98
|Jalen Carter, DT
Football is a team sport, but there's no denying how significant of an impact Saquon Barkley has had on the Eagles this season. Barkley, who this year became the ninth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, has been simply dominant on the ground. His presence has also opened things up for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing game.
Philadelphia's offense has been complemented by a defense that allowed the second-fewest points in football during the regular season. The unit has been led this season by linebacker Zack Baun (151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (six interceptions), pass rushers Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.