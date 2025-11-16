Who's scoring today? That's what everyone wants to know. It's clear that anytime touchdown wagers have become a popular bet among gamblers these days. Whether you're trying to string together a few touchdown scorers for the group-chat parlay or looking for a long shot, it's fun to bet on the chosen few who find pay dirt on Sunday.

Last week, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rushed in a game-winning touchdown, Parker Washington of the Jacksonville Jaguars found the end zone twice, once as a receiver and once on special teams, and Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence scored TWO touchdowns! He became the first defensive lineman in the Super Bowl era to return two fumbles for touchdowns in the same game. Imagine if you bet on the Seahawks defense to score multiple touchdowns vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

It's possible Week 11 could be the best week of the 2025 NFL regular season. Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers look to engage in another shootout, two of the top teams in the NFC face off with the Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 11. These will not be predictable choices like Derrick Henry or Jahmyr Gibbs, but they won't be wild long-shots such as the Seahawks defense. Let's begin with the NFL game being played in Madrid.

If it weren't for the Dallas Cowboys or Cincinnati Bengals, I would nominate the Washington Commanders for having the worst defense in the NFL. Riding high following their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins now get a chance to take advantage of a short-handed secondary.

Jaylen Waddle has recorded 80 yards receiving in three straight games, and is averaging 14.6 yards per reception. He's caught a touchdown in two out of the past three games, and I think this matchup is a great one for him. If you're curious, De'Von Achane, who scores more often than not, is listed at -175.

Isiah Pacheco is going to miss another game due to his MCL sprain, meaning Kareem Hunt is going to be the lead back again. He rushed 11 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's last outing vs. the Bills, and scored two touchdowns vs. Washington the game before that.

Theo Johnson has seen at least six targets in each of the past two games, and caught seven of eight targets last week vs. the Bears. Jameis Winston is going to start in place of the injured Jaxson Dart, so we don't exactly know who Winston's favorite targets are, but I'll take a flier on the tight end that interim coach Mike Kafka clearly values.

4. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (+120)

Jalen Hurts hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Oct. 9. He's due, right? Hurts scored rushing touchdowns in 10 games played last season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell defended the Eagles' tush push this week, labeling himself a "purist" that doesn't want to see the play outlawed. It would be ironic to see Hurts score on the tush push vs. Detroit.

5. WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks (+400)

Cooper Kupp has caught one touchdown all season, and enters Week 11 ranked 61st in receiving yards. However, he's playing his former team this week. Kupp left L.A. as the franchise's No. 4 all-time leading receiver with 7,776 yards, and ranks No. 3 in receptions (634) and receiving touchdowns (57). Back in 2021, he won the receiving triple crown with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. At +400 in a revenge game, this is good value. Sam Darnold finds Kupp for a short touchdown.