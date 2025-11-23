Who's scoring today? That's what every NFL gambler wants to know. Whether your group chat is trying to cash in big with an anytime TD parlay, or you're looking for good value with an unexpected name, betting on touchdowns has become wildly popular these days.

Last week, we saw Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell catch two touchdowns, Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan also caught two touchdowns, while New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson scored three total touchdowns. Who is in for a big performance this week?

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 12. These will not be predictable choices like Derrick Henry or Jahmyr Gibbs, but they won't be wild long-shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with the matchup going down in Music City.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet:

Zach Charbonnet SEA • RB • #26 Att 105 Yds 350 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

I believe the Seahawks are going to take out all of their anger from last week's loss against the Los Angeles Rams on the lowly Tennessee Titans. Sam Darnold surely wants a bounce-back performance after throwing four picks last Sunday, but keep this mind: The Seahawks rank last in passing percentage (48.2%). Can you imagine how much they will run the ball when they jump out to a quick lead? Kenneth Walker III has a glute injury, but is expected to play. So give me Zach Charbonnet at +105.

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 128 Yds 460 TD 1 FL 2 View Profile

Alvin Kamara has not been having a great season. His 3.6 yards per rush is the lowest mark of his career, as are his 18.2 receiving yards per game and 4.0 yards per touch. Kamara also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Isn't that absurd? That will change this week. The Saints host and are favored against the Atlanta Falcons, who just lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the season. New Orleans wins on Sunday, and Kamara finds the end zone.

Christian Watson GB • WR • #9 TAR 17 REC 12 REC YDs 234 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Christian Watson is coming off one of his best games of the year, as he caught four passes for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season against the New York Giants. I would say +210 is pretty good value against the Minnesota Vikings. Plus, a Watson touchdown doesn't hinge on him making a massive play. Both of his scores last week came in the red zone.

Kareem Hunt KC • RB • #29 Att 86 Yds 353 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

I've hit this two weeks in a row, and I'm going to try for three. Hunt has been the Chiefs' lead back in the last two games with Isiah Pacheco out due to injury, and he's scored touchdowns in each contest. Hunt has actually scored four touchdowns in the last three games. Pacheco is out again this week against the Indianapolis Colts, so I'm expecting another red-zone score for the veteran.

Sean Tucker TB • RB • #44 Att 51 Yds 235 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Bucky Irving is out again, meaning Baker Mayfield will be handing off to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. It's fair to wonder if Tucker has emerged as the lead back, as he rushed 19 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. the Buffalo Bills, and caught two passes for 34 yards and another touchdown. He became the first Buccaneer to score three touchdowns in a game since Mike Evans in 2022. Honestly, I thought this price would be lower!