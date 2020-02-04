Why 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was right to sit on the ball late in the first half of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs outscored the San Francisco 49ers 21-0 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV to earn a 31-20 victory. After squandering a 10-point second-half lead, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has gotten quite a bit of criticism for his decision-making throughout the game, especially late in the first half when he decided to wind down the clock rather than try to put more points on the board.

In Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed that he believes Shanahan made the right decision because the 49ers had held the Chiefs' lethal offense to 10 first-half points.

"He is getting crushed for that," Samson said. "I absolutely agree with what he did. 10-10 when you have a chance to actually keep the the Chiefs at 10 points and your defense was playing well. John Lynch wanted Shanahan to call a timeout. John Lynch was vociferous in his momentary criticism in what Shanahan did."

Of course, Shanahan really could've gone for the jugular late in the second quarter and attempted to put more points on the board. However, San Francisco also could've risked turning the ball over and giving it back to Kansas City. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes can lead the Chiefs down the field in a blink of an eye after all.

Considering his track record of calling the offensive plays for two teams that blew double-digit leads in the Super Bowl, Shanahan is definitely going to face criticism for some of his decisions. However, in this instance, perhaps he shouldn't.