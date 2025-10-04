Christian McCaffrey received an odd fine from the NFL stemming from a play during the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Jaguars.

The 49ers' running back was fined $23,186 for the use of his helmet during his attempted tackle of Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd after a Brock Purdy interception. McCaffrey launched with his helmet before making contact with Lloyd, who had two interceptions during the Jaguars' 26-21 win.

While he is an offensive player, McCaffrey became a defender on the play after the change of possession and that ultimately resulted in him being fined. In that vein, the NFL treated him as a defensive player who -- in the league's eyes -- used his helmet in an inappropriate manner.

McCaffrey did not receive a penalty on the field, but the league hit him with a fine after the fact.

While rare, McCaffrey isn't the first notable running back who has been punished by the league for going after a defensive player. Former Dolphins Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka, for example, was once flagged for unnecessary roughness after knocking over a defensive back with his forearm.

While he isn't as physical as Csonka, McCaffrey is also a powerful player who has parlayed said power into a decorated NFL career. A three-time Pro Bowler, McCaffrey is also a two-time All-Pro who spearheaded the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl two years ago. He has played a key role in the 49ers' 3-1 start this season.