Why a change in how Carl Lawson is used could make him the NFL's next great pass rusher

The NFL has a lot of great pass rushers heading into 2018, and most of them you already know. There's Von Miller and Khalil Mack. The Chargers have a dynamic duo in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. And Chandler Jones, Calais Campbell, DeMarcus Lawrence and Cameron Jordan are some of the best.

Carl Lawson hopes to add his name to that list.

As a rookie in 2017, Lawson made himself known with the Bengals. He had 8.5 sacks, which was one shy of Carlos Dunlap's team rookie record of 9.5 set in 2010, and Lawson said that is just the beginning.

He's ready to show off his skills and have a breakout season in 2018.

View Profile Carl Lawson CIN • DE • 58 2017 stats SACKS 8.5 TOTAL TACKLES 15

"If I play how I should, I believe I can be a dominant football player," Lawson said in a phone interview with CBS Sports. "Last year, they limited me. This year, they'll give me more chances to play."

Don't take Lawson to be a cocky 23-year-old kid. He knows it will take work to get him where he wants to be, and he's not afraid of spending countless hours in the gym.

In fact, he credits his workouts to making him a better player. Lawson spent the offseason in South Florida working out with noted NFL trainer Tony Villani at XPE Sports.

The two have a relationship going back to when Lawson was a kid in Atlanta, and Villani has watched Lawson grow into a man – and a quality football player.

"I met him when he was 12 years old," Villani said. "He wasn't the Carl Lawson you see now. He wasn't like a 12-year-old freak who was beating up other 12-year-olds. He was a chubby little kid. He transformed into a beast."

That beast is now 6-foot-2, 260 pounds and extremely athletic. As a rookie, the Bengals used him in a hybrid role at outside linebacker and defensive end, but this year he should get more playing time – and be more focused on rushing the passer.

That's something he's excited about.

"I feel like me putting my hand in the ground is the best thing I do," Lawson said. "I've improved a lot in playing the run. I feel like I can be really good at it. I didn't study it in college. But now, I study it, and I don't see it as doing my job. It's actually fun. I feel like I can be good at it.

"I just want to play and be put in the best position possible for me to help the defense."

Cincinnati's defense could be one of the bigger surprises in the NFL this season, especially the defensive front. With Lawson, Dunlap and Geno Atkins, that trio should terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

They combined for 25 sacks in 2017, but Lawson said they should do more this year. And he said they could be among the best pass-rushing groups in the NFL.

"We have to go out there and prove it," Lawson said. "We have the talent. But what's talent? You have to go out there and work and prove it."

Lawson has proven his desire to be great, at least in Villani's eyes. He spent the entire offseason training, and Villani said he would be at XPE Sports twice a day and work out "like he's an 8-10 year vet."

Villani has worked with some standout pass rushers during his career in training guys for the NFL combine and once they get into the league, including Osi Umenyiora, Bosa, Vic Beasley and countless others. Villani said Lawson is among the best he's ever seen.

"He's powerful and strong and quick and just a student of the game," Villani said. "All of that combined with his work ethic is just amazing. He concentrates on everything and anything to be great."

The time has come for Lawson to prove his greatness with his sophomore season set to begin. He's ready to dominate and hopefully establish himself as one of the next great pass rushers in the NFL.