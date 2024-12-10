When you're a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, it's pretty clear who you're rooting for every time you're on the field. However, one cheerleader may actually be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, at least if the game comes down to a field goal.

The Cowboys are hosting Cincinnati in Week 14, and when the Bengals arrived in town, they did so with a new kicker. With Evan McPherson on injured reserve, the Bengals went out and signed Cade York.

The Bengals' new kicker met with the media Thursday, and during that session he revealed a very interesting fact about himself: He's dating a Cowboys cheerleader.

"My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys," York said, via Fox 19.

York's girlfriend is Zoe, who's been a Cowboys cheerleader since the start of the 2023 season. York's significant other was shown breathing a sigh of relief after York made his point-after attempt following the Bengals' first score.

With the Bengals and Cowboys both underperforming this year, the Monday night game isn't exactly must-see TV. However, this game might be worth watching for two reasons. First, ESPN is turning everyone into Simpsons characters.

Oh, and we also have a cheerleader on one team dating the kicker for the other team. That sounds like the plot of a Hallmark movie.

York was hanging out with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 1, and at that point, he had no idea he would be kicking for the Bengals this week.

"She got baptized on Sunday. So it was awesome getting to do that, and all her teammates got to come watch," York said. "And then, literally, the next day I get a call that I'm going to work out for the Bengals, and they're playing on Monday, and I was like, 'Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.' So yeah, it's pretty cool."

During his interview, York was asked who Zoe would be cheering for a Monday night and he didn't hesitate with his answer.

"She's going to be cheering for me," York said.

For Zoe, the best-case scenario in this game would probably be a Cowboys win with York making all of his field goals and extra points. However, there is a very real chance that she could be forced to root for the Cowboys to lose if the game comes down to a field goal attempt by York in the final seconds.

No matter what happens, York is planning to make sure he stays on good terms with his girlfriend during the game.

"She's already told me second quarter and fourth quarter is when she's on the visitor's side, so I'll have to sneak her a couple of smiles," York said.