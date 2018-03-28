Why a Giants-Rams trade for Odell Beckham Jr. makes sense and more NFL news
A trade for the star wide receiver could cost the Rams at least two first-round picks
ORLANDO – Should the New York Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
The answer is maybe.
Should the Los Angeles Rams make the move to get him?
Depends.
The Giants say they aren't actively seeking to trade their high-profile receiver, but any player is available for the right price and the Giants have seemingly tired of Beckham's off-field issues and his act.
He is coming off a season shortened by an ankle injury and he's had his share of issues away from the field.
On the field, Beckham is an amazing talent, one who can change a game with one catch and run. That's why the Rams would make a lot of sense for Beckham Jr.
It's clear Los Angles is all-in the next two years as they get the luxury of using the rookie contract of quarterback Jared Goff as a way to handle their cap. That's why they were able to trade for corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and sign Ndamukong Suh to make the defense better.
They lost speedy receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency to the Chiefs, so that's one part of their offense that is missing. Beckham is a much better player than Watkins, which is why acquiring him is intriguing.
The Rams are interested, even if they can't say it. What would the price be? I hear it's two first-round picks, this year's (No. 23) and next year's, which they would hope would be later in the first round.
But they likely wouldn't make that deal unless they could get assurances that Beckham would sign a long-term deal. It's too risky otherwise since 2018 is the final year of his contract.
He is scheduled to make $8.4 million next year, which is underpaid by league standards, especially when you consider Watkins got $16 million a year from the Chiefs. There is no way they would trade and then be forced to put the franchise tag on him next year if they didn't get a new deal.
"Hypothetically, a player of his caliber can kind of really do everything," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We don't really get into situations of discussing players that are under contract with another team."
Rams general manager Les Snead echoed those sentiments when I interviewed him for CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday because of the league's tampering rules. But it's apparent the Rams have an interest.
It also sounds like the Giants are willing to let him go. Would two first-round picks be fair to get back? If you look at the Giants roster, they have a chance for a complete makeover.
They could also trade out of the second spot in the draft to a quarterback-needy team – if they are sticking with Eli Manning for now – and they could add even more picks. This could be a draft to re-load for the future if they were to make those two moves.
It would be a win-win for both. The Rams and McVay would get a home-run threat for their offense and truly be poised to make a push in the NFC, while the Giants can focus on the future without the Beckham distraction.
The trade makes sense.
Let's see it happen.
More Musings
- In talking with a handful of coaches and general managers, the consensus was the Browns should take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the first overall pick. "He's the guy," one general manager said. "He's got the upside and a chance to be special." Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has spent time with all four of the top quarterback prospects the past few weeks, had good things to say about all of them. But there was a certain twinkle in his eye when he talked about Allen's ability to throw the football at Tuesday morning's media breakfast at the league meetings. "He can really throw the football," Jackson said "When he does it all right from a biomechanics standpoint and his body being in line, he throws it as pretty as I've seen." Jackson also said Tyrod Taylor, who the team acquired from the Bills in a trade, would be the starter in 2018. That means if the Browns view Allen as more of a project than USC's Sam Darnold or UCLA's Josh Rosen or Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, he could sit for a year and learn and tweak his mechanics to improve his accuracy. "It has to be Allen first," an NFC personnel man said. "Look at him. I don't care what they are saying. I think he's the guy."
- I've said for years that the most violent head hits came with the running back breaking free of the line of scrimmage and then taking on a linebacker – and especially a safety -- coming up in the hole. I think it's with dead aim on those hits that the league passed a rule Tuesday that would lead to a 15-yard penalty for any player who leads with the helmet after lowering the head. That's all well and good, but what about linemen firing off the line and making contact with the head? There is said to be some tweaking of the rule that will happen between now and kickoff, but there is no way the rule can be implemented the way it's written now. It's smart to try and make the game safer, but you also can't take away the game at the core. When a runner lowers his pads to take on contact, and the tackler goes low to meet him, it's inevitable that there will be head collisions. So who gets penalized? Is it the back or the tackler? What's next? Taking off the helmets to play the game? I've always said if they really want to clean up the game that would be a possibility. Some will say this is the softening of the game, but the league is doing the right thing to try and curtail the head hits by players. This, though, appears to be going too far.
-
Report: Le'Veon Bell wants $17M a year
Bell, already the highest-paid running back, wants to be compensated like the league's highest-paid...
-
Browns GM is nobody's fool
Dorsey may seem unassuming, but rest assured that the man has a plan
-
Report: New rule was used in Super Bowl
The new catch rule officially passed on Tuesday and finally simplifies a previously convoluted...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC South needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC South after the first wave of free agency to get ready for...
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC South needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC South after the first wave of free agency to get ready for...