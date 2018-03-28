Why a Giants-Rams trade for Odell Beckham Jr. makes sense and more NFL news

ORLANDO – Should the New York Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?

The answer is maybe.

Should the Los Angeles Rams make the move to get him?

Depends.

The Giants say they aren't actively seeking to trade their high-profile receiver, but any player is available for the right price and the Giants have seemingly tired of Beckham's off-field issues and his act.

He is coming off a season shortened by an ankle injury and he's had his share of issues away from the field.

On the field, Beckham is an amazing talent, one who can change a game with one catch and run. That's why the Rams would make a lot of sense for Beckham Jr.

It's clear Los Angles is all-in the next two years as they get the luxury of using the rookie contract of quarterback Jared Goff as a way to handle their cap. That's why they were able to trade for corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and sign Ndamukong Suh to make the defense better.

They lost speedy receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency to the Chiefs, so that's one part of their offense that is missing. Beckham is a much better player than Watkins, which is why acquiring him is intriguing.

The Rams are interested, even if they can't say it. What would the price be? I hear it's two first-round picks, this year's (No. 23) and next year's, which they would hope would be later in the first round.

But they likely wouldn't make that deal unless they could get assurances that Beckham would sign a long-term deal. It's too risky otherwise since 2018 is the final year of his contract.

He is scheduled to make $8.4 million next year, which is underpaid by league standards, especially when you consider Watkins got $16 million a year from the Chiefs. There is no way they would trade and then be forced to put the franchise tag on him next year if they didn't get a new deal.

"Hypothetically, a player of his caliber can kind of really do everything," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "We don't really get into situations of discussing players that are under contract with another team."

Rams general manager Les Snead echoed those sentiments when I interviewed him for CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday because of the league's tampering rules. But it's apparent the Rams have an interest.

It also sounds like the Giants are willing to let him go. Would two first-round picks be fair to get back? If you look at the Giants roster, they have a chance for a complete makeover.

They could also trade out of the second spot in the draft to a quarterback-needy team – if they are sticking with Eli Manning for now – and they could add even more picks. This could be a draft to re-load for the future if they were to make those two moves.

It would be a win-win for both. The Rams and McVay would get a home-run threat for their offense and truly be poised to make a push in the NFC, while the Giants can focus on the future without the Beckham distraction.

The trade makes sense.

Let's see it happen.

