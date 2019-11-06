Why a sportsbook is refunding gamblers who bet on Mitch Trubisky to win NFL MVP
Trubisky is... very much out of the MVP race now
Heading into this NFL season, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was one of them names being thrown around as an early bet for MVP. But as we know, a lot can change in nine weeks.
Trubisky is very much out of the MVP race now. One sportsbook is so sure of it that they are giving back money to anyone who bet on the Bears QB to take home the award back, according to NBC 5 Chicago.
PointsBet Sportsbook, which offers bets to gamblers in New Jersey and Iowa, posted a video on social media telling everyone who bet on the player once nicknamed "MVP Mitch" that they would be getting their cash back.
PointsBet Sportsbook's odds for Trubisky to win MVP opened at 100-1 and two days later moved to 50-1, according the NBC 5 Chicago. But now, the book is offering this Trubisky bet at a +50,000 proposition. That means a $100 bet would win you $50,000.
PointsBet Sportsbook is not completely losing out by handing what would pretty much be guaranteed money for them back to gamblers. There's a good chance bettors will place the money back on another bet.
Last season, Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 95.4, helping lead the Bears to the playoffs. His performance had people buzzing that the Bears had finally found a quarterback they could count on and one that may end up being the MVP of the league.
That all changed with his effectiveness this season. Trubisky has thrown for 1,217 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions so far. The Bears are 3-5, with playoff hopes slowly dwindling, and will play the struggling Detroit Lions on Sunday.
