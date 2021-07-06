Aaron Rodgers might not win another Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, but he could soon be taking home a championship in another sport. Rodgers has a chance to win an NBA title ring this year and that's because he's a part of the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership group.

Rodgers is a huge basketball fan, so three years ago, he decided to purchase a 1% stake in the team.

"I just wanted to be involved, first of all because I love basketball and second because I've been here for so long I wanted, besides my Packer connection, just another natural connection to the state that I love and that I've grown up in," Rodgers told PackersNews.com back in April 2018 when he made the purchase.

When Rodgers bought into the team, part of the reason he did it is because he planned on being in Wisconsin for the long haul.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"I've lived here for 13 years. I love this state," Rodgers said, via Bucks.com. "I'd love to finish my career [in Green Bay]."

Although Rodgers might not end up finishing his career with the Packers, he seems more than happy with his stake in the Bucks.

Since purchasing the team, Rodgers has been regularly tweeting about the Bucks, who will be facing the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA finals on Tuesday night. For the Bucks, this game will mark their first finals appearance since 1974, which came before Rodgers was even born.

After the Bucks earned their trip to the finals with a 118-107 win over the Hawks on July 3, Rodgers sent out a simple tweet to let everyone know he was paying close attention to his team.

When Rodgers originally invested in the team, he was the only player in the NFL who was also a minority owner in an NBA team. However, that changed in January 2020 when Larry Fitzgerald decided to purchase a minority stake in the Suns.

And that's the big twist here: There are only two teams in the NBA that have an NFL player as a part owner and those two teams will be facing each other in the NBA Finals, which means that either Fitzgerald or Rodgers will be getting a ring this year.

Rodgers and Fitzgerald have actually played each other in the postseason twice and if the NBA Finals is just half as exciting as those two games, then it could go down as the greatest finals of all time.

In 2009, the Cardinals beat the Packers 51-45 in overtime. Six years later, the two teams played another overtime classic that ended with the Cardinals winning 26-20. The only reason the game made it to overtime is because Rodgers connected on a wild Hail Mary as time expired in regulation.

Although the Cardinals won both games, Fitzgerald didn't win a Super Bowl ring in either season, so he'd probably be thrilled if the Suns were able to beat the Bucks so he could win his first ring.

Game 1 of the Bucks-Suns series is tipping off Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. If you're thinking about gambling on Game 1, then you're definitely going to want to click here to check out our betting tips for the game.