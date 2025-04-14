If he decides to continue playing in 2025, a new uniform won't be the only change Aaron Rodgers will undergo. The future Pro Hall of Fame quarterback will also need a new helmet after his current one was recently banned from future use.

The NFL recently banned seven helmets from being used moving forward, including Rodgers' helmet, the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD. The NFL continues to evaluate which helmets are most safe for players as they look to continue to decrease the amount of concussions suffered each season. The league recently announced that there were 17% fewer concussions in 2024 than in 2023.

While it is a change, don't expect Rodgers to fret over it. This won't be the first time he has had to change helmets during his career. In 2019, Rodgers had to make a helmet change after wearing the same model for nearly a decade.

"It's not difficult at all," Rodgers said at the time. "I've worn very similar helmets my entire career. I changed after [2010], when I had two concussions, to a safer one. I was wearing the one like Favrey (Brett Favre) was wearing for so long. That was a little outdated, probably, and then I think around that time when the CBA got signed, they had some better regulations about the safety quality of the helmets, and I've just kind of been up to date for years. Last year, my helmet -- because there's been such advancements in helmet safety -- my helmet was in the not-as-safe category, but anybody wearing that got one more year to find a new helmet. I knew coming in I was going to have to change."

Along with a new helmet, Rodgers will also have to select a new team if he wants to play football in 2025. The Steelers, who appear to be in the driver's seat to land Rodgers, continue to wait for a decision. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints could emerge as a possible option for Rodgers given the recent news that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could threaten his availability for this season. There's also the possibility that the Vikings could reach out to Rodgers at some point if something goes awry with J.J. McCarthy.

Rodgers could also elect to retire, although the general consensus is that the 41-year-old intends to play at least one last season.