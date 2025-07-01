Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked plenty of debate, with many questioning whether the 41-year-old quarterback can thrive in a new system and deliver for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in the past eight seasons. But former Steelers coach and NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher doesn't share the skepticism. Asked on The Dan Patrick Show whether he would give Rodgers full autonomy within the offense, Cowher didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely," Cowher said. "I don't think there's any question about it. And I think Aaron's at a point where he knows you don't want him to be throwing the ball 40 times a game at this point. You want Aaron Rodgers to be healthy going into the playoffs, and hopefully you get to the playoffs. I think in the meantime you create a balance on your football team that you're not just relying on his arm throughout the course of four quarters.

"Listen, you can turn the ball over to him at the end of a half, at the end of a game and know he's been there before and I think he will operate that very, very efficiently. Again, I think it's going to be a matter of getting comfortable in this system with the players he has around him."

Rodgers aims to make a bigger impact in Pittsburgh than he did during his brief stint with the New York Jets, where a torn Achilles ended his 2023 season after just four snaps and the team finished 5-12 in 2024. The four-time MVP isn't looking to revive his career -- this very well could be his last ride -- but he has a chance to help the Steelers end their playoff drought if everything falls into place.

Pittsburgh continues to make big offseason moves, including acquiring three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Steelers also landed dynamic wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from Seattle, got tight end Jonnu Smith in the Ramsey deal with the Dolphins and signed versatile running back Kenneth Gainwell. On offense, they bolstered their line by re-signing Max Scharping and Calvin Anderson, aiming to improve protection ahead of the 2025 season.

"Eight years, no playoff wins," Cowher said. "There is a degree of urgency in that building, no question about it. ... I think the biggest thing right now is going out there and try to bring this whole thing together. A lot of change in terms of the faces on this team. That doesn't happen overnight. It takes time. Communication has to take place. You have to create some type of continuity with what you're trying to do on both sides of the ball."

Cowher led the Steelers for 15 seasons, compiling a 149-90-1 regular-season record. He guided Pittsburgh to 10 playoff appearances, six AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl XL victory in 2005. Cowher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.