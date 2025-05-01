By most accounts, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s rookie season was a success. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season as a pro.

As good as that season was, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he expects even bigger things from Harrison in 2025.

"When the staff is in place, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, I think that's where guys make a huge jump," Gannon told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (via NFL Media). "This guy played unbelievable ball for us, but if you talk to him, he'd be the first to tell you, like, 'I need to get better at these couple things,' and, man, he has went to work on them. He has went to work on them. He looks awesome out there right now. I'm really excited to see where his game goes."

While he had decent stats, Harrison's first NFL was very much a roller coaster ride.

After catching just one pass for four yards in his first regular season game, Harrison hauled in four passes for 130 yards and two scores the following week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. That marked the first of three straight games during which Harrison caught at least one touchdown pass.

Harrison didn't record a single catch in a Week 6 loss to the Packers (he left that game early after taking a nasty hit the head) and had just three catches for 21 yards a week later in a win over the Chargers. Harrison then went off for six catches for 111 yards and a score the following week in a one-point win over the Dolphins. That was the final 100-yard game of the year for Harrison, who did finish the season on a high note with a combined 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' last two games.

As the season progressed, it appeared as though Harrison's chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray was improving. He caught at least four passes in five of the Cardinals' last six games and caught 62.5% of his targets in Arizona's final three games.

Ironically, Harrison's rookie output was similar to the stats his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison, produced during his rookie season back in 1996. That season, the elder Harrison caught 64 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Colts make the playoffs.

Harrison had two more similar seasons before his breakout 1999 campaign, his second with future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning throwing him the ball. The 1999 season was the first of eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections for Harrison, whose glittering career also included a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2006 season.

While Gannon didn't mention his father, it's clear he expects Harrison Jr. to make a similar leap in 2025.

"I normally meet with guys about their developmental plan when we're done with the year," Gannon said. "When I had my meeting with him, he came up to me and he handed me a piece of paper. ... The guy's a ready-made pro. He does all the right things. He was here the whole offseason. He skipped out one week, he went and trained with a bunch of different receivers, but he was here the whole offseason. I think he added a little bit of muscle mass. He looks a little bit bigger. All his numbers, his metrics are all better than when we got him.

"I'm not gonna speak truth into the universe, but just wait until this guy plays this year."