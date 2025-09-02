The top players from the 2024 NFL season will don unique gold-trimmed patches that set them apart during the 2025 season. For the first time, the NFL will have the winners of five Associated Press awards wear a gold shield patch that is inspired by the NFL Honors logo, according to ESPN.

MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams will be the five players to wear these gold patches near the top of their jerseys this season.

Here's a look at what the patch will look like:

The first time NFL fans will see this patch is on Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles kick off the regular season against the rival Dallas Cowboys. Barkley was named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for a league-high 2,005 yards in the regular season, which was just 100 yards shy of tying the NFL single-season record held by Eric Dickerson. Barkley did not suit up in the regular-season finale and try to break the record as the Eagles rested their starters for the playoffs.

Barkley went on to find more success in the postseason, rushing for 499 yards and five touchdowns in four games en route to a Super Bowl LIX victory. His 2,504 rushing yards including the playoffs are the most ever by an NFL player.