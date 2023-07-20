You would think throwing up at training camp would be a low moment, but one Kansas City Chiefs rookie does not mind puking at practice. Wide receiver Rashee Rice says it just means he is working his absolute hardest.

Head coach Andy Reid often pushes his players to the limit, and this year is no different. The rookies have reported to training camp and Rice is already experiencing what it means to play for a two-time Super Bowl champion.

"He's expecting us to be able to run as long as we can," Rice said, via NFL.com. "I told them, to be honest with y'all, I don't mind puking. That just means I'm working as hard as I can so I won't puke no more and be ready for the games."

Rice said the team works to be as physically fit as possible and has a high standard for their speed.

"They always tell us to come, be in shape," Rice said. "Our wide receivers, this is like a track team as far as our wide receivers group. So, we come knowing that we've got to be expected to run as long as, 'til the game is over, 'til practice is over."

The second-round draft pick met with backup quarterback Shane Buechele, putting in the work to be ready when it was time for team activities.

"Every day, every morning, just running routes, and putting the ball at each hash so we could work our own two-minute drills," Rice said.

There are lots of changes going from college ball to the NFL and a new playbook means more to learn for Rice before he is catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Rice is committed to learning it all, and had the advantage of getting help from Buechele.

"Yeah. I mean like I said, meeting with Shane during our break gave me a head start just because he is a quarterback, and he can't really take a break from the playbook," Rice said. "Every day I'm going to be meeting with Shane in his dorm to go over plays before the next day."

Rice comes to the Chiefs from SMU, where he had 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year. He joins the defending Super Bowl champions and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore.