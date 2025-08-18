The Washington Commanders have an intriguing young running back by the name of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he would rather go by "Bill Croskey-Merritt." Why? It's a nickname he picked up in his youth for having a short haircut, which reminded people of "Little Bill," the star of the animated television series created by Bill Cosby.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said that when Croskey-Merritt is mentioned on television broadcasts, he wants to be called "Bill."

"I got the nickname Bill from having a bald head when I was little," Croskey-Merritt explained last year during his time at Arizona. "I used to have a low haircut, so people joked on me and said I looked like the character Little Bill. So it just stuck with me."

The seventh-round pick out of Arizona via New Mexico and Alabama State played in just one game this past season due to eligibility issues, but rushed 13 times for 106 yards and one touchdown in that one outing for the Wildcats. In 2023 for New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt rushed for 1,190 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns in 12 games played.

Croskey-Merritt is a name that has received plenty of attention in the last week in fantasy football circles. In fact, some hypothesize that his emergence behind the scenes has led to Brian Robinson Jr. being expendable.

The Commanders still have Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kazmeir Allen and Demetric Felton in their running back room, but Croskey-Merritt is someone to watch on Monday night when Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in its second preseason matchup of the year.