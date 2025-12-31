FRISCO, Texas -- To those on the outside looking in, the Dallas Cowboys' decision to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday may appear abrupt. However, this dissention between Diggs and the organization has been brewing for some time.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged as much on Wednesday.

"It was really an accumulation of multiple factors. Performance, other elements. He's been an incredible player for this organization and ... I like Trevon a lot," Schottenheimer said. "I wish him nothing but the best. I'm excited to see where he lands and continue his career."

The divorce between Diggs and Dallas has been brewing since the offseason, He skipped out on OTAs to rehab from a knee procedure, publicly clashed with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus over the rate of zone coverage versus man coverage and had an awkward, extended stay on injured reserve after he and the team disagreed about his health regarding his knee and a home accident that resulted in a concussion. The final straw or cherry on top of the disconnection sundae was Diggs' request to fly back from the Cowboys Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders by himself since he has family in the DC metro area. Schottenheimer's and the team's protocol is that everyone flies back on the team plane after every game outside of exceptions for family emergencies. Diggs chose to stay back anyway after Schottenheimer denied his request.

"Yeah, it was one of many factors, it was not the only factor. I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas, okay. I love Christmas. I love my family," Schottenheimer said. "But at the end of the day, we got a protocol we go through and the process was not followed. The first time I heard about it, Trevon grabbed me after the game and I'm celebrating a big win and I explained to him the protocol, which it's always been the protocol of we go up as a team, we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision. It was not the only reason that this decision was made. ... But at the end of the day, I want to make this very clear. That was not the only reason that this happened. This happened for multiple factors, performance and other elements over the course of time. And I truly do wish him nothing but the best. I told him that yesterday when I talked to him."

Trevon Diggs joins Packers: Green Bay claims former Cowboys cornerback off waivers to bolster playoff depth Robby Kalland

The Cowboys have moved on from the Diggs decision quickly. Schottenheimer addressed his locker room about Dallas' decision to move on from All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, but he didn't feel the need to do so with the move off of Diggs.

"I think the biggest one that we probably addressed was the Micah [Parsons] trade, and that was the start of the season and all of that. I've had conversations with a couple of players, but I didn't feel like I had to stand up in front of the room," Schottenheimer said. "Guys can come talk to me. I talk to you guys every day. They know my door is always open, and if they have questions or concerns, I would love to talk about it, but I'm going to say this again, this decision that was made was very difficult. ... To me, this team and what we're building, this culture that we're building is about the 53 strongest, most connected group of people. I believe that, and that's why the team element to me is so important."

Dallas terminated Diggs' five-year, $97 million extension with three seasons remaining, but they'll now only be responsible for a $5.9 million cap charge in 2026 while not owing the 27-year-old a cent in terms of actual cash going forward. The 2021 NFL interceptions leader posted a goodbye statement on Instagram shortly after his release.

"I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys organization for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life, both on and off the field. I'll always be grateful for what my time here meant for me and my family," Diggs posted. "I want to thank all the coaches and staff who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow as a player and as a man. I'm thankful for the relationships and brotherhood I built in that locker room—those bonds will always mean a lot to me. With that said, I'm excited for a new journey and a fresh start. I'm motivated, focused, and ready for what's next. To the fans who supported me throughout this journey, you are truly appreciated. Thank you for the love and support along the way. God is great."

What's next for both Dallas and Diggs

The Cowboys cornerback room is obviously guaranteed to look different in 2026, but there are a few key contributors who will return. Pro Bowler DaRon Bland, who re-signed with the Cowboys on a four-year, $90 million extension shortly after the Micah Parsons trade, will be back. He did reaggravate the foot he suffered a stress fracture in at the end of training camp in 2024, and he'll be working closely with the Cowboys training staff to get right in the offseason. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel is someone Dallas sees as a high potential player the further removed he is from the torn ACL injury he suffered his last season at East Carolina in 2024.

Any further upgrades the team would like to do to the position in the offseason will likely be veteran bargain bin signings in free agency. The Cowboys do have two first-round picks in 2026, the extra one from the Green Bay Packers because of the Parsons trade, but Dallas doesn't have a second round pick (Quinnen Williams trade) or a third round pick (George Pickens trade) in the upcoming draft. Other defensive needs at edge rusher and linebacker could be seen as more glaring than their cornerback position.

"It's certainly an area we'll look at. We got a guy in Shavon Revel that we like. We like Caelen Carson. Trikweze Bridges is a talented young player that needs development and seasoning. You guys get it," Schottenheimer said. "You guys have been around this business. Personnel changes fast. I told the guys today, today is the last Wednesday of the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. So be grateful for that. Enjoy that. Celebrate that. Because this team will never be back together for another Wednesday. And that's the life of an NFL employee. There's gonna be change. I like some of the pieces that we have. And we'll always be looking to add and keep putting the puzzle together."

Diggs already found a new home in a reunion with Parsons as a Green Bay Packer. Green Bay claimed him off of waivers on Wednesday with the playoff-bound Packers picking up the $472,000 he's due for his base salary in Week 18. Green Bay is 9-6-1 and locked into the NFC's No. 7 seed. He'll have a chance to become a part of a cornerback rotation with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs. Green Bay has allowed a 92.8 passer rating this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL in 2025. The Packers needed bodies with Kamal Hadden (leg) out for the season and Hobbs currently sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. Diggs played in eight games for the Cowboys this season, starting six, and had 25 tackles in 2025 for Dallas.

Parsons is already celebrating his BFF following him up north to Green Bay for the postseason while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Diggs' on-field fit with the Packers in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme will be an interesting storyline to follow. Hafley's Green Bay defense runs zone on 79.3% of plays per TruMedia, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. Diggs and Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus clashed on Dallas' zone vs. man coverage mix.