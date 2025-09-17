On the heels of the Dallas Cowboys' 40-37 overtime comeback victory over the New York Giants, Dak Prescott is set to take the Cowboys up to Chicago to play the 0-2 Bears. If recent history has shown us anything, the Cowboys quarterback is set up for a huge game.

In fact, Prescott is a lock to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3. Why? In each of the first two weeks of the season, the quarterback that played the Bears defense has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In Week 1, the Bears blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to the Minnesota Vikings. After looking like he didn't belong in the NFL for the first three quarters, quarterback J.J. McCarthy scored three total touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the shocking come-from-behind victory.

In his first NFL start, McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and rushed for 25 yards plus another score. That performance earned McCarthy NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

J.J. McCarthy vs. Bears in Week 1



First three quarters Fourth quarter Passing completions/attempts 7/12 6/8 Passing yards 56 87 Total TDs vs. turnovers 0-1 3-0 Passer rating 35.4 149.5

In Week 2, the Detroit Lions got back on track following their season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers with a 52-21 victory over Chicago. In this matchup, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and a whopping five touchdowns, which earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week. This matchup was clearly personal for Detroit, as the Lions ran former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson out of the building.

'We'd been betrayed': Lions DB reveals why blowout over Bears was 'personal' with Ben Johnson returning Cameron Salerno

Through two weeks, the Bears defense is allowing 382.5 yards of total offense per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, and 39.5 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. So far this season, Prescott has completed 68.6% of his passes for 549 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He owns a 2-1 career record vs. the Bears and has thrown four touchdowns vs. one interception in those games.