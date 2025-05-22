The Dallas Cowboys have been dubbed as "America's Team" since the 1970s.

That was the decade in which the franchise reached five Super Bowls and emerged triumphant in two of them, and it was also the decade in which color television started to become mainstream -- a formative time in the United States' history. The Cowboys' winning ways plus unmistakable faces like head coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach -- known as "Captain America" and "Captain Comeback" -- led to Dallas being in the small group of NFL teams that were routinely on TV around the nation.

All of that snowballed into the league itself recognizing Dallas as "America's Team." NFL Films made season highlight videos for all of its teams in 1978, and it titled Dallas' tape "America's Team." It also visually reflected the nation's diversity as the Cowboys immediately rostered Black players upon the team's creation in 1960, something that wasn't the norm back then.

However, one of Dallas' NFC East division rivals is coming for the Cowboys' crown as "America's Team." Marjorie Harris, wife of Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris and chair of the team's foundation, took aim at the Cowboys when speaking at a community event in Washington, D.C. on Monday while with Washington's 2025 draft class.

Harris was looking ahead to D.C. hosting the NFL Draft in 2027 and added a jab at the Cowboys into her statement.

"We have so much to look forward to, and look, the Commanders are 'America's Team,'" Harris said, via ABC's D.C. local affiliate, with a smile. "What better place to have the NFL Draft than in the [National] Mall?"

To Harris' point, the Commanders were given eight standalone games for the upcoming 2025 season, which is tied for the most in the NFL with the Cowboys and the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Washington is fresh off a season in 2024 in which second overall draft pick quarterback Jayden Daniels became the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship game under new head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn came to the Commanders after spending the last three seasons as Dallas' defensive coordinator.

Yes, the eight standalone games are also tied for the most in any one NFL season for a single team in the 21st Century with the 2025 Cowboys, Chiefs and Commanders tied with the 2024 Baltimore Ravens, 2024 Chiefs, 2023 Buffalo Bills and 2022 Green Bay Packers for that honor, per CBS Sports Research. The Cowboys and Chiefs, not the Commanders, are the only NFL teams that are playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025.

So what do the Cowboys have to do to clap back and prove they're truly the owners of the "America's Team" moniker? Simply exist. Dallas published two videos for its 2025 NFL schedule release content that were watched by 13 million, the most among NFL teams, with the next-closest franchise coming in at 7.8 million views, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys' other video content -- "Sounds of the Opponent" -- led all NFL teams on TikTok with 2.7 million views while the next-closest NFL team was 1.5 million views behind them at 1.2 million, per the Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Cowboys are also the world's most valuable sports franchise for the ninth consecutive year, according to Forbes, with a valuation of $10.1 billion. The Cowboys are the first -- and only major North American sports team -- to ever be valued at over $9 billion. The NBA's Golden State Warriors are the next-closest team on this list with a valuation of $8.8 million while the Commanders rank 16th in the world at $6.3 billion. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' efforts to put his team in a financial stratosphere of their own go back decades.

Now, all the Cowboys have to do is play like "America's Team" on the field, in both the regular season and postseason, in order to keep other teams from attempting to claim this title.