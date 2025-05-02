FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys aren't always on time when it comes to getting deals done with their superstars. However, they moved quickly to ensure 2025 first-round pick guard Tyler Booker would be locked down for the start of the team's rookie minicamp.

Booker, the draft's 12th overall pick, signed his standard, four-year rookie deal Friday morning. The reported terms, per ESPN, came in at $22.553 million with a signing bonus of $13 million. Sometimes rookie contract negotiations can drag out into the summer right up to the start of training camp because of haggling over the guaranteed money structure among other potential contract clauses and fine print. None of that matters to Booker because he's ready to get back to playing football and beginning earning his second NFL contract.

"We [Booker's camp and the Cowboys] were both on the same page," Booker said when asked by CBS Sports about why the deal got done so quickly. "We know that this rookie contract, Lord willing, is just the first of a couple I have coming in front of me. I was just focused on getting to work. I wasn't too worried about the little [contract] extremities, that's stuff for my agent to worry about. I told her, 'Let's get this thing done.' I'm ready to go to work."

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones likened Booker's magnetic personality and leadership qualities to Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin's, and Booker is relishing in leading Dallas' rookie class as early as Friday, even though the rookies just participated in a walkthrough.

"Yeah, just to be the leader of this group, I take a lot of pride in that," Booker said. "I'm just a natural born leader. My fellow rookies, I'm just excited to continue to learn and grow with them. We had a great day today."