Since the beginning of time — okay, maybe not that long ago, but since very early in National Football League history, fans have been able to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the Lions will kick off the holiday, hosting the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Thanksgiving action will conclude with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears vs. Lions will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+, Eagles vs. Cowboys will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Chiefs and Bills will battle it out in a game that could determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The Lions started their tradition in 1934, when owner George A. Richards set out to attract more fans. The marketing wizard's plan worked, and the team that usually lost fans to the more popular Detroit Tigers sold out their stadium and then some. The team had to turn people away at the gates because so many people showed up to watch their Lions play.

Richards not only owned the NFL franchise but also owned WJR Radio, an NBC-affiliated station. He struck a deal with NBC to show his games on television across 94 stations.

The Lions did not invent football on Thanksgiving — other teams had played on the holiday before — but Detroit had the network deal that set it apart. The only seasons the Lions did not play on Thanksgiving were from 1939 to 1944, when the world was involved in World War II.

In addition to the Lions, turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are staples on Thanksgiving; so are Dallas Cowboys games.

Their tradition began in 1966 when general manager Tex Schramm signed up to play on that day to get more national publicity. Like the Lions, the Cowboys drew record-shattering crowds to the Cotton Bowl. Other than in 1975 and 1977, when the St. Louis Cardinals were awarded the holiday game, the team has played on every Turkey Day since.

A primetime matchup was included in the mix in 2006, adding more holiday exposure for the league and bumping up the appearances for the rest of the NFL on Thanksgiving.

Here's how the 31 teams that have played on the holiday have fared. The Jaguars are the only team that has yet to play on Thanksgiving.

NFL franchise records on Thanksgiving