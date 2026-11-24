Since the beginning of time — okay, maybe not that long ago, but since very early in National Football League history, fans have been able to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the Lions will kick off the holiday, hosting the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Thanksgiving action will conclude with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears vs. Lions will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+, Eagles vs. Cowboys will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Chiefs and Bills will battle it out in a game that could determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
The Lions started their tradition in 1934, when owner George A. Richards set out to attract more fans. The marketing wizard's plan worked, and the team that usually lost fans to the more popular Detroit Tigers sold out their stadium and then some. The team had to turn people away at the gates because so many people showed up to watch their Lions play.
Richards not only owned the NFL franchise but also owned WJR Radio, an NBC-affiliated station. He struck a deal with NBC to show his games on television across 94 stations.
The Lions did not invent football on Thanksgiving — other teams had played on the holiday before — but Detroit had the network deal that set it apart. The only seasons the Lions did not play on Thanksgiving were from 1939 to 1944, when the world was involved in World War II.
In addition to the Lions, turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are staples on Thanksgiving; so are Dallas Cowboys games.
Their tradition began in 1966 when general manager Tex Schramm signed up to play on that day to get more national publicity. Like the Lions, the Cowboys drew record-shattering crowds to the Cotton Bowl. Other than in 1975 and 1977, when the St. Louis Cardinals were awarded the holiday game, the team has played on every Turkey Day since.
A primetime matchup was included in the mix in 2006, adding more holiday exposure for the league and bumping up the appearances for the rest of the NFL on Thanksgiving.
Here's how the 31 teams that have played on the holiday have fared. The Jaguars are the only team that has yet to play on Thanksgiving.
NFL franchise records on Thanksgiving
- Arizona Cardinals: 6-15-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 48-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in 2008
- Atlanta Falcons: 1-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 26-18 loss to New Orleans Saints in 2019
- Baltimore Ravens: 2-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 32-14 loss to Cincinnati Bengals in 2025
- Buffalo Bills: 6-4-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 28-25 win over Detroit Lions in 2022
- Carolina Panthers: 1-0 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 33-14 win over Dallas Cowboys in 2015
- Chicago Bears: 20-16-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 23-20 loss to Detroit Lions in 2024
- Cincinnati Bengals: 1-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 32-14 win over Baltimore Ravens in 2025
- Cleveland Browns: 0-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 13-10 loss to Detroit Lions in 1989
- Dallas Cowboys: 35-22-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-28 win over Kansas City Chiefs in 2025
- Denver Broncos: 4-7 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 26-6 win over New York Giants in 2009
- Detroit Lions: 38-46-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-24 loss to Packers in 2025
- Green Bay Packers: 17-20-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-24 win over Lions in 2025
- Houston Texans: 2-0 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 41-25 win over Texans in 2020
- Indianapolis Colts: 2-1-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016
- Jacksonville Jaguars: never played on Thanksgiving
- Kansas City Chiefs: 5-6 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-28 loss to Dallas Cowboys in 2025
- Los Angeles Chargers: 3-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 28-6 win over Dallas Cowboys in 2017
- Los Angeles Rams: 3-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 20-0 win over Detroit Lions in 1975
- Miami Dolphins: 5-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 30-17 loss to Green Bay Packers in 2024
- Minnesota Vikings: 7-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 33-26 win over New England Patriots in 2022
- New England Patriots: 3-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 33-26 loss to Minnesota Vikings in 2022
- New Orleans Saints: 3-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-6 loss to Buffalo Bills in 2021
- New York Giants: 7-7-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 27-20 loss to Dallas Cowboys in 2024
- New York Jets: 4-4 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 49-19 loss to New England Patriots in 2012
- Las Vegas Raiders: 4-4 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 36-33 OT win over Dallas Cowboys in 2021
- Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 45-14 loss to Detroit Lions in 2015
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 28-7 win over Indianapolis Colts in 2016
- San Francisco 49ers: 3-2-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-13 win over Seahawks in 2023
- Seattle Seahawks: 2-3 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 31-13 loss to 49ers in 2023
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-1 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 38-10 loss to Dallas Cowboys in 2006
- Tennessee Titans: 5-2 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 47-10 win over Detroit Lions in 2008
- Washington Commanders: 4-9 all-time
Last Thanksgiving game: 45-10 loss to Commanders in 2023