FRISCO, Texas -- Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson has had an excellent NFL career. However, the Super Bowl champion quarterback's 14-season career appears to be coming to an end in 2025.

Wilson's rough opening week as the New York Giants starting quarterback -- he threw for 168 passing yards while completing just 17 of his 37 passes -- led head coach Brian Daboll to announce Wilson as the Week 2 starter at the Dallas Cowboys instead of 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Wilson's 59.3 passer rating in New York's 21-6 road loss at the Washington Commanders was his worst passer rating in 13 career Week 1 starts, and he struggled in an area in which he thrived for years: throwing outside the pocket. Wilson did not complete any of his seven throws outside the pocket in Week 1, his worst 0-fer game throwing outside the pocket since at least 2017, per CBS Sports Research. That's jarring considering Wilson was once the NFL's preeminent outside-of-the-pocket passer.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer called plays for Wilson as his Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2018-2020, when Wilson still was THAT guy, and their offenses averaged 26.9 points per game in that span, the sixth-best in the NFL. That left a lasting impression on the Dallas head coach, something he addressed Monday despite Wilson's rough Giants debut in Week 1.

"One of the greatest deep ball throwers I've ever been around," Schottenheimer said. "The ability to extend plays when I was with him was incredible. He just was a great improviser. That's what our game has become. Our game is ... if you can't move around and make plays in this league, you're outgunned. Those are the first two things that pop out. I'm excited to see Russ."

Russell Wilson passing on rollouts and scrambles since 2012



2012-2021 (SEA) 2022-2025 (DEN, PIT, NYG) Pass attempts 574 (1st) 280 (1st) Completions 329 (1st) 117 (T-6th) Pass yards 3,930 (1st) 1,228 (11th) Pass touchdowns 37 (2nd) 13 (T-9th)

Yes, Schottenheimer was most likely talking about being personally excited to reconnect with his former starting quarterback in pregame warmups on Sunday, but he may have also been referring to having the chance to record his first regular-season win as a head coach against the 36-year-old iteration of Wilson.

The reason Wilson is on his third different team in as many seasons is because the beating he's taken over his career is historic, and it's currently taking its toll on the quarterback's body. No one absorbed more sacks in their first 13 NFL seasons than Wilson (560). Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, another famous improvisational quarterback, took over 100 fewer sacks than Wilson (456) in his first 13 seasons. The beating the 5-foot-11, 206-pound quarterback's body has taken is simply unprecedented.

"Still a good quarterback. He still has the ability to make good throws, throw very accurately. Definitely respect the hell out of Russell Wilson, so it's going to be a good one this week," Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said Wednesday.

Most sacks taken in player's first 13 seasons (NFL history)

QB Sacks taken Russell Wilson (2012-2023) 560 Ben Roethlisberger (2004-2016) 456 Fran Tarkenton (1961-1973) 452 Drew Bledsoe (1993-2005) 451 Randall Cunningham (1985-1998) 449

Given Wilson's struggles of late, it's fair to wonder why the Giants are continuing to start him over Dart, a player they traded three picks (2025 second-rounder, 2025 third-rounder and 2026 third-rounder) for the right to select 25th overall in the latest draft. That decision could be tied to the health of left tackle and former top 5 pick Andrew Thomas. He didn't suit up in Week 1 because of a foot injury, but he did rejoin New York's practice on Thursday in a limited fashion. It would certainly make sense to sit Dart until Thomas is healthier, and perhaps until an easier opponent, like the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, pops up on the schedule.

That's why new Cowboys three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who played Wilson five times as a Packer and went 3-2 while producing 11 quarterback pressures without a sack, is readying for his sixth matchup against the longtime Seahawk on Sunday.

"He's got a great deep ball. If you give him time, he can throw a deep ball, he can scramble out of the pocket, he's very elusive and he can get the ball out quick," Clark said Monday. "He's a vet, he's been doing it for years, I've been playing him for years, and I've got a lot of respect for Russell."

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott triumphed over Wilson in the two quarterbacks' sole playoff meeting in the 2018 NFC wild card round in a 24-22 back-and-forth affair. But that's something Prescott acknowledged was a long time ago.

"Yeah, I mean, that was a while back, but I mean, he's a Super Bowl champion, a guy who has had a lot of success in this league. Obviously, starting in a new organization over there. He's a professional," Prescott said Thursday. "I know any time that I've met with him or talked to him, that's what jumps out to you. So, I'm wishing him the best in everything, except this week and the next time we play them."

Wilson deserves plenty of respect: He blazed a trail for sub-6-foot quarterbacks to be taken seriously in the NFL after going from being a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to a Super Bowl champion, 10-time Pro Bowler and the all-time passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292) leader in Seahawks history. Arizona Cardinals two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, listed at 5-foot-10 while weighing 207 pounds, likely isn't chosen first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft without Wilson paving the way.

Russell Wilson since entering NFL in 2012

QB Rank QB wins 121 2nd* Playoff wins 9 3rd Pass TD 250 2nd TD-INT ratio 3.2 6th

* Trails only Tom Brady's 127

However, Schottenheimer, Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys may want to savor this showdown with Wilson on Sunday because it very well could be their last against him. The next time these two teams square off will be in Week 18 in January, and there's a strong chance Wilson will be sitting on the bench, contemplating what day he wants to make his football retirement official.