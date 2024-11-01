PHILADELPHIA -- Jahan Dotson has been largely invisible through seven games in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. He certainly hasn't been worth what the Eagles gave up to acquire him one week before the season.

Dotson has just six catches for 35 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per catch. He has just one target over the last two games, a non-factor in the passing game.

"To be honest, that would have bothered the younger me," Dotson said on his lack of touches. "I think I'm in a better headspace now and it's about challenging myself to be better each day. It's about helping the team and whatever my role is to help win football games whether that's with the ball in my hands or not."

The Eagles gave up a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks (while getting a fifth-round pick back) to bring Dotson in as their third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. When Dotson had the opportunity to prove his value in the passing game with Brown and Smith out, he finished with just two catches for 11 yards on a season-high four targets.

A first-round pick just two years ago, Dotson has 13 catches for 118 yards over his past 12 games played. When Brown and Smith are healthy, the targets aren't going to come as frequently.

"Everybody has to be willing to be patient, put the team first, all of yourself into the team's success, and understand the mission that we're all on," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "I think he's showing up and he's being patient. Some things aren't always reflective of where he is, but he's working.

"He's taking it day by day, I think. Like anything else, he's just waiting on his opportunity, waiting on his number to be called."

The numbers indicate Dotson hasn't been producing as the No. 3 wide receiver, but the Eagles also have Brown, Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley in the offense. Even with Goedert out, Grant Calcaterra is stepping up in the offense.

When is it Dotson's turn to show the Eagles they didn't overpay for him? Dotson is getting more comfortable in the offense and has the support of the Eagles he can turn his season around.

Fortunately, the Eagles have time to work with Dotson and make him a better player. He has another year on his rookie deal, continuing to learn with Brown and Smith at the lockers next to him.

"Just how they approach every day," Dotson said. "How you approach each and every day is important and the way they handle the little things is something everyone can learn from."