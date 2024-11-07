PHILADELPHIA -- Quinyon Mitchell has been a saving grace for the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback room. The Eagles were fortunate to get Mitchell at No. 22 overall, but few could have predicted the rookie having this type of impact on the secondary during the first half of the season.

Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell have completed 51.2% of their passes for 277 yards with a 57.3 passer rating. Mitchell hasn't allowed a touchdown nor has an interception in 283 coverage snaps.

Mitchell is aware he hasn't given up a touchdown yet, along with the other impressive numbers he's racked up.

"I don't pay attention, but I'm on social media so it would be hard not to see," Mitchell said. "But I try not to feed into that stuff. I just want to stay in the moment and continue to work. I feel I have to get better each and every day."

Mitchell is a talker on the field, but a student the other six days of the week. He'll let the stats speak for themselves, as being targeted five times over the past two games is a sign of respect.

"Every week I just be the same no matter whether I'm going against CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, anybody," Mitchell said. "My preparation and how I approach the practices, and the game will always be the same no matter who I'm against."

While Mitchell takes an even-keel approach, it was interesting the rookie cornerback revealed he actually is on social media. Mitchell does have a Twitter handle, but has never tweeted. His timeline is just full of retweets, but he does use the platform.

"I don't pay it any mind," Mitchell said. "I just scroll past and stay locked in so I can get better every day."

Don't expect Mitchell to buy into his own hype, or any hype for that matter. Remember, the Eagles play the Cowboys this week -- Mitchell's first taste of the rivalry.

"It'll be exciting, but I just look at everything like a regular game," Mitchell said. "Just keep the same energy, same preparation, but we know it's a big-time game. These games count as two, so we're going to prepare and lock in."