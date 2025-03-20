On a day when the New England Patriots introduced their top free-agent additions like Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, there was an awkward undertone after the team released longtime center and captain David Andrews. While Andrews missed most of the 2024 season due to a rotator cuff injury, he was still looked at as a steady piece to the offensive line heading into 2025, so his release was a surprise not only to the general public but the man himself.

"I found out earlier that week. You're a little shocked by it," Andrews said on "Quick Snap Podcast" alongside former teammate Brian Hoyer, via Boston.com. "I've been so blessed. I've had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself. What did Bill (Belichick) say? There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and you're hoping it's not a train, and I was hoping it wasn't a train, and it was a train."

Andrews spent his entire career with the Patriots up until his release. The former undrafted free agent out of Georgia helped the franchise to two Super Bowl victories and was named to the Patriots All-2010s Team.

"They're trying to do what's best for the football team," Andrews added. "You respect that as a player. Obviously, there were some things I thought I could do to help and provide value. But I understand their decision at some level. … I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No."

Andrews noted that he was looking forward to working under Josh McDaniels, who was rehired as the offensive coordinator for Mike Vrabel's staff, as he had previous success within his offense. Alas, he won't get that opportunity. The team has since replaced him with former Vikings center Garrett Bradbury.

Andrews did add that he has no ill will towards the Patriots organization and doesn't "have any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations." As for where he could end up next, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell cooked up a handful of potential landing spots for the veteran center.