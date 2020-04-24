Why Giants GM Dave Gettleman wore a mask at home during NFL Draft
Gettleman took some extra precautions for a good reason
The 2020 NFL Draft was done entirely in virtual fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though head coaches and general managers were in their own homes, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman still ending up taking precautions. He wore a mask, many on the internet wondered why.
Gettleman explained after the first that he had a member of the Giants' football operations and data analytics department working alongside him at his home and was taking the necessary precautions to stay healthy.
"Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me," Gettleman said, according to ESPN. "And we're social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I'm fine."
Gettleman is also a cancer survivor who beat lymphoma two years ago.
Ty Siam, the IT person in Gettleman's home, was there to make sure that the GM's computer setup and wifi didn't have any issues during the draft.
The Giants ended up selecting Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick. It was a loaded field at the top of the draft for offensive lineman. Thomas was grouped with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Alabama' Jedrick Wills as high-rated offensive tackles. Gettleman and the Giants were convinced that Thomas was the player that they coveted the most at the position, though NFL Draft experts had different opinions on him.
Our Pete Prisco gave the Giants a B+ for selecting Thomas, saying he is "the best tackle in this draft class," while CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo listed Big Blue as a loser for passing on Isaiah Simmons. It marks the second consecutive year that the Giants pick was met with criticism. With the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, New York selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. He was expected to get picked much later in the draft.
