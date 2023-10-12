The Detroit Lions completely overhauled their backfield in 2023, transitioning from 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams -- the NFL's rushing touchdowns leader (17) -- to former Bear David Montgomery and first-round rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Given that Gibbs went within the first 15 picks, many assumed the Alabama alum would be the team's featured back. That hasn't been the case for the 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back.

Montgomery, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds, has nearly 50 more carries than Gibbs, who was a darling in fantasy football drafts in the preseason after Lions general manager called him a "special weapon" after taking him 12th overall. Montgomery, the five-year veteran, has been the primary weapon for the Lions out of the backfield, averaging more than double the amount of fantasy points as the rookie through five weeks.

David Montgomery vs. Jahmyr Gibbs



Montgomery Gibbs Carries 88 39 Rush Yards 371 179 Yards/Carry 4.2 4.6 Rush TD 6* 0 Receptions 5 14 Receiving Yards 47 70 Receiving TD 0 0 Fantasy Pts/Game (PPR) 20.2 9.73

* T-most by a Lions player in first four games of a season all-time with HOFer Barry Sanders (1991) and Jamaal Williams (2022)

"Yes we did," head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday when asked if they expected Montgomery to be a "bell cow" running back. "That was the reason for that [signing Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract this past offseason]. That type of guy is always going to carry the load.

"The other one is the change up," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He is going to get plenty of touches; that doesn't mean those are going to be carries, though. That could be in the pass game, gadgets. To me, you always want a guy that you know can take on 25-30 carries. [Montgomery] has been all of that and then some. He is a workhorse. He is dependable. He is tough. He is quick. He is explosive. He is a finisher. I'm glad we got him.

One day, Gibbs may evolve into the "Christian McCaffrey" kind of "elite weapon" Holmes waxed poetic about in the offseason, but the Lions backfield belongs to Montgomery in 2023.