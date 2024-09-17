As the Philadelphia Eagles marched 70 yards down the field on 11 plays for their first touchdown of the night during their Week 2 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, star quarterback Jalen Hurts was called for a penalty you don't see very often.

After Hurts scrambled for 23 yards on a fourth-and-3, he got up and spiked the ball in celebration. The officials threw a flag, and docked him five yards for delay of game.

Check out what happened, here:

This is actually the correct call. According to the NFL's rulebook, in Section 6 titled "Delay of Game," it states an action that is to be construed as delay of game is "Spiking or throwing the ball in the field of play after a down has ended, except after a score."

The refs did not take away the first down Hurts converted, but moved the ball back five yards and called it a first-and-15. Ultimately, it did not hurt the drive, as DeVonta Smith caught a 7-yard touchdown just a handful of plays later.