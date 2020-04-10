Why Jared Goff is perfectly safe as Rams purge big-money talent from their roster

The Los Angeles Rams have stayed busy this offseason, mostly while attempting to shed salary and auction off big-name veterans -- the latest to depart being wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who's headed to the Houston Texans.

What, exactly, are the NFC West contenders doing, just two years removed from a conference championship? And could their tearing down of investments eventually include the biggest name on their roster? Let's explore.

What are the Rams doing right now?

In the simplest terms possible, they're trying to make up for the last few years' worth of substantial salary-cap decisions. Whether those decisions were bold, irresponsible or a little bit of both is irrelevant. All we know now is that L.A. is willing to do just about anything -- including, specifically, cutting ties with two of their top contributors from the 2018 Super Bowl run -- to free up money.

By cutting 25-year-old former Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley and trading 26-year-old former 1,200-yard receiver Brandin Cooks in back-to-back months, the Rams are hardly saving anything right now. (In fact, they're set to pay $42 million in dead money just to Cooks and Gurley through 2021.) Over the long haul, though, they're aiming to get out of dire financial straits, especially with a lucrative extension looming for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for whom they traded significant draft capital.

Even after parting with Cooks and Gurley, and allowing standout defenders like Cory Littleton and Dante Fowler to sign elsewhere in free agency, the Rams rank dead last in the NFL in terms of 2020 cap space.

Could the Rams also want to move on from Jared Goff?

This is a fair question, no matter what your Rams fan friend might tell you. If L.A. is willing to go above and beyond to get rid of some of Goff's top weapons from his best season, couldn't the QB himself also be in jeopardy? If you set money aside, the question is even more valid. Because it's Goff's performance, not just his $134 million contract extension, that should raise concerns.

The Rams had to pay Goff in 2019. He was a highly-drafted young QB approaching the market and fresh off a Super Bowl start. But the more his career has progressed, the more we've seen flashbacks to his skittish rookie form, when he lacked much of a supporting cast. He cooled off considerably while the rest of L.A. heated up down the stretch in 2018, throwing seven touchdowns to eight interceptions over the final eight games (including playoffs), and he was consistently worse in 2019, totaling a career-high 21 turnovers to go with his worst yards-per-attempt and passer-rating marks since that fateful 0-7 stretch under Jeff Fisher.

How feasible would it be for the Rams to move on?

This, as you may have guessed, is the holdup. While Goff has struggled to pass the eye test over his last year and a half of play, and while the Rams have shown an overt willingness to swallow money in order to restructure their team and save in the long haul, the reality is they married themselves to the QB when they paid him last September. That might've seemed obvious considering the size and recency of the deal, but in a league where teams exit contracts early all the time (see: Gurley, Todd), it bears noting.

There is absolutely no feasible way for the Rams to get out of Goff's contract following the 2020 season, according to Joel Corry, CBS Sports contributor and former agent/cap expert, mainly because the QB's $27.5 million 2021 salary is already fully guaranteed. In fact, Los Angeles wouldn't be able to cut Goff and save money until 2022, and even that would be a savings of only $5 million. (The Rams would also be on the hook for a $25.5M dead-cap charge that year, if they were to release Goff.)

If L.A. were to cut Goff in 2021, they'd sustain a net loss of at least $25.5 million as part of a whopping dead-cap charge of $58 million -- which would easily break the record for dead money they reportedly just set by dealing Cooks.

Perhaps coach Sean McVay and the rest of Rams leadership are fine and dandy with that. Their task now becomes surrounding a QB who's proven to need lots of comfortable surroundings with help -- all while having less than zero cap space to work with and no first-round pick in 2020 or 2021. And if, somehow, they are desperate to part with Goff after 2020, the only route that wouldn't further kill their finances would be a trade -- also a supremely unlikely proposition, depending on how Goff performs this year.

"The acquiring team would assume responsibility for the remainder of the contract, which includes the guarantees," Corry explained. "A trade is the only realistic way out. (But) if Goff plays like (he did) in 2019 again, who would want to take on his contract?"