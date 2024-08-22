Like leaves falling off a tree, another first-round pick has left the Washington Commanders. Washington bid adieu on Thursday to receiver Jahan Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick who was dealt to division rival Philadelphia.

Dotson is the latest in a long line of Washington first-round picks who have failed to pan out over the past 40 years. While not every pick over that span has turned out poorly -- Champ Bailey, for example, is in the Hall of Fame, Sean Taylor appeared to be heading in that direction prior to his tragic death, and Trent Williams appears to be bound for Canton, Ohio -- the majority of the franchise's first-round picks over that span could be classified as disappointing.

The good news for Commanders fans is that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels -- based on how he played during the team's first two preseason games -- looks like he is going to break the franchise's trend of underwhelming first-round picks.

Daniels' NFL debut started off on the right foot when he arrived at MetLife Stadium rocking the jersey of Doug Williams, a franchise legend who in 1988 became the first starting Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Daniels' play lived up to his wardrobe choice, as he started the game by directing an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive in what was his only series of work.

The drive included three third-down conversions, with Daniels playing a key role in two of those conversions. The first was a 42-yard dime from Daniels to Dyami Brown on a third-and-6 play that got Washington into scoring position.

Eight plays later (and one play after running back Austin Ekeler picked up a first down on a third-and-3 play), Daniels capped off his first NFL drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that came off of a perfect play-action fake. Daniels was also the recipient of an excellent block on the outside by veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

Daniels was just as good the following week in Miami. In two series of work, Daniels moved the offense a combined 98 yards. Both drives ended in field goal attempts by Riley Patterson, who missed his first attempt before making his second. Patterson was recently released after the team traded for former Browns kicker Cade York.

As he did in New York, Daniels continued to have success on third down. He kept Washington's first drive alive with third-down completions to Brown (7 yards) and Terry McLaurin (20 yards).

On Washington's next drive, Daniels enjoyed a successful five-play sequence that included a 13-yard run that was followed by four consecutive completions. A penalty later in the drive ultimately forced Washington to settle for another field goal try.

There are several reasons to believe that Daniels' success in the preseason will carry over to the regular season. He has a solid supporting cast around him (led by Terry McLaurin, Ekeler, Ertz and backup quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel), an experienced play-caller in Kliff Kingsbury and a coach in Dan Quinn who has injected new life into the franchise. Quinn, a defensive guru who is coming off a highly successful stint as Cowboys DC, also knows the importance of putting a quarterback in the best possible position to succeed.

Daniels also has the tangible and intangible qualities to succeed at the next level. A dangerous runner, Daniels has his sights set on becoming the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. Daniels also understands the delicate balance when it comes to trying to make a play and protecting himself from taking too many big hits.

In general, decision-making -- and the ability to make decisions quickly -- is one of Daniels' biggest strengths. It allowed him to become a record-setting, Heisman Trophy-winning player at LSU, and it'll serve him well in the NFL.

Daniels' football IQ is something he prides himself on. An recent example of that part of his game was on his incomplete pass to McLaurin on third down during Washington's first drive in Miami. Daniels quickly saw the pass rush caving in from his right side, and instead of trying to force something, he threw it deep and out of harms way while keeping his team in field goal range.

"I pride myself on being a smart football player," Daniels told CBS Sports during the spring. "Being able to eliminate what the defense isn't doing. I kind of have two or three things in my head pre-snap. ... Being able to check into runs and check protections based on leverage and stuff like that. I take pride in learning about football and knowing football at a high level."

Daniels is hoping to play football at a high level in Washington for years to come. The situation Washington has created for Daniels should increase his chances at doing that while in the process breaking the franchise's drought of disappointing first-round picks.