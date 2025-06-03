Two years into his blossoming NFL career, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is just getting started as a destroyer of backfields, and the best is yet to come judging by his early production. The former first-round pick out of Georgia tallied 10.5 career sacks and comes off a Super Bowl season as an integral piece of Philadelphia's defense. Add former Eagles star Jeremiah Trotter to the list of believers.

Carter did not appear in the box score of the Eagles' dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but commanded constant double teams and was plastered throughout the opposition's game plan. Trotter's stunning revelation that Carter is still learning the ins and outs of the interior defensive line is a terrifying omen for the rest of the NFC East.

"Nothing he's doing surprises me," Trotter said this week on SportsRadio 94WIP. "Word is on the street, he doesn't even know how to play the position yet. From guys I talk to inside, he doesn't even know how to play the position. He's just playing off of raw talent. The sky's the limit for this kid, I'm excited about his future."

Trotter, whose son now plays for the Eagles, starred in Philadelphia for eight seasons during his NFL career and was a four-time Pro Bowler. Trotter's intel on Carter's "raw" upside is eerily close to how Georgia coach Kirby Smart labeled the former five-star prospect ahead of the 2022 season between the hedges, a breakout campaign for Carter after the program replaced a handful of early-rounders, including former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Smart said during spring camp that year that his top-returning defensive lineman was "oozing" with talent, he just needed more snaps and opportunities to be active. Not only did Carter's final season in the SEC impress NFL scouts after an enhanced workload, but his first year as a starter with the Eagles last season resulted in the same eye-opening opinions.

Carter became a run-stopper of sorts with 42 total tackles, including 17 for losses, as one of the leaders of a unit that was the NFL's top-rated against the pass, No. 1 in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense.

The Eagles bookended a stellar season with one of their best showings in the Super Bowl after sacking Patrick Mahomes six times, forcing two interceptions and limiting the Chiefs to just 49 yards on the ground. Philadelphia built a 40-6 lead thanks to its defensive efforts before Kansas City tacked on a couple touchdowns in the final minutes.