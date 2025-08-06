The New York Jets allowed wide receiver Allen Lazard to pursue trade opportunities following the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Weeks later, Lazard agreed to a restructured contract to stay. Lazard is out to prove he belongs without the multi-time MVP for the first time in his career.

"That's pretty obvious," Lazard said, according to The New York Post. "My success isn't determined off of who's throwing me the ball (or) how we're trying to approach it. I want to go out there and be great regardless of the other 10 guys out there. It's the pride that I have by putting that jersey on, wearing the name on my back and also representing the organization that I'm playing for.

"So whoever's throwing me the ball, I'm gonna go out there and compete the same way that I did whether it was Aaron or not. And I've done that my whole career, not just the NFL, college, high school. There's a reason why I'm still here. It's not just cause I had Aaron Rodgers throwing me the ball my whole life."

Lazard, 29, signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2023 after five years in Green Bay alongside Rodgers. Over his first two seasons in New York, Lazard has registered 60 catchs for 841 yards with seven touchdowns over 26 games.

He was bothered last fall by a chest injury and spent a few weeks on injured reserve. Lazard's back to full strength — without Rodgers — and anticipates a strong campaign with Justin Fields as the Jets' new signal caller.

"Always thought he was super talented and athletic, could throw the ball," Lazard said of New York's offseason acquisition under center. "I thought he did a phenomenal job last year. Just what he can do with his legs adds so much for the defense. That's not to take anything away from his arm talent and his ability to throw the ball downfield accurately. He's been doing a great job of that."

Lazard battles Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson for the WR2 role behind Garrett Wilson as New York's featured option in camp.

"I remember playing against Lazard when I was [the defensive backs coach] in New Orleans, and we played Green Bay quite a bit, and he made a number of plays against us," coach Aaron Glenn said, according to Jets.com. "So that's what I remember, and that's what I saw. Listen, he's a good player. He's a big slot (6-5, 227), he can block, he's able to catch balls in traffic and make plays, and you just don't let guys like that walk out the building.

"And I know sometimes it happens. But if you can keep a guy like that, get him bought into what we're trying to do, which he is. There's value and the value of his leadership. In the years he's been in league with some of the young guys that we have. We have a young team, especially in that room, you have young guys. So with him and JRey [Reynolds] there, man, it's value to having those guys there."