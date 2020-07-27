Watch Now: NFL News And Notes ( 1:16 )

Most of the world's best football players probably play in the NFL. In fact, just the next wave of ascending quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, could easily be called some of the best athletes in all of sports. But what about all of the potentially great football players who don't play in the NFL? Which athletes would be surefire NFL stars if they were given the chance?

The Pick Six NFL Podcast crew tackled that very question on Monday's mailbag episode (listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness), and there wasn't exactly a general consensus.

John Breech offered that retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would be his selection, in part because "the position matters," and No. 12 would make for an instant centerpiece of a contender. But Ryan Wilson was skeptical of Luck's condition.

"We don't know how his arms and legs are," he said. "What happens when these guys retire is they lose a bunch of weight."

Will Brinson, meanwhile, had a couple of ideas. His first suggestion: Antonio Brown, the quasi-retired wide receiver whose off-field troubles have recently overshadowed Hall of Fame production with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Terrell Owens is not a crazy answer, either," he said. "That dude just ran a 4.4 the other day."

If the selection pool were simply active football players not in the NFL, Brinson indicated that Trevor Lawrence, Clemson's superstar QB, might be an even easier sell, especially since he's almost a sure bet to go early in the 2021 NFL Draft. But if non-football athletes took priority, he noted, "basketball players just feel like the obvious answer."

"I really think Giannis (Antetokounmpo) would be interesting," he said. "Just play him at wide receiver and tight end. Who is stopping him in the red zone? I think LeBron (James) might be the answer still. I just think LeBron would be good for, like, five years."

The only issue with massive basketball players, Ryan Wilson explained, is that 7-foot athletes have rarely succeeded in the NFL.

"You hit him once in the stomach," he said, "and he's dead."